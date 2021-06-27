Name of Business: Immeasurable Soul Food and Bar
Owner: Dwoyne “Dee” Brooks
About the business: High-scale restaurant and bar with down-home cooking and a little touch of Motown music.
Date opened: Dec. 7, 2020
Address: 1010 Mansell Rd #180, Roswell
Phone: 678-242-8585
Web Address: www.Immeasurablerestaurantandbar.com
