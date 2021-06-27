Immeasurable Soul Food opening

Name of Business: Immeasurable Soul Food and Bar

Owner: Dwoyne “Dee” Brooks

About the business: High-scale restaurant and bar with down-home cooking and a little touch of Motown music.

Date opened: Dec. 7, 2020

Address: 1010 Mansell Rd #180, Roswell

Phone: 678-242-8585

Web Address: www.Immeasurablerestaurantandbar.com

