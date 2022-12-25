HOME Real Estate secures major gift to tuition-free school

ATLANTA — HOME Real Estate announced its gift Dec. 12 to The Boyce L. Ansley School, a private school for children experiencing homelessness in downtown Atlanta, alongside that of matching donors Todd and Kim Snell, totaling $60,000.
The matched donation will enable the kindergarten through third grade school to add a fourth grade to their program starting in the fall of 2023. The school currently serves 60 children, and the donation allows it to increase that number to 75.
The Boyce L. Ansley School opened Aug. 1, 2018, on the ground floor of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in the heart of Atlanta with a pre-kindergarten class. Within two years, the school had outgrown its generously donated space and moved across the street to a larger, more permanent home on Ralph McGill Boulevard.
The parents and scholars of The Boyce L. Ansley School thrive within a framework of structure and support that provides two meals daily year-round, uniforms, transportation, trauma therapy, assistance with finding permanent housing, financial training for parents and other services on a case-by-case basis. They have employed one full-time therapist, two interventionists, 15 staff members and 20 regular volunteers.
"HOME is very proud of our involvement with The Boyce L. Ansley School. Their work is having a major effect on these families' lives and helping to break the cycle of homelessness plaguing our city. Their passionate commitment to these children and their parents makes me want to work harder, so I can give them more money," said Travis Reed, president of HOME Real Estate.
HOME agents have donated over $1 million to Atlanta charitable institutions since opening in February of 2021.
For more information, visit: homegeorgia.com and theansleyschool.org.