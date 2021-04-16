ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Hilton Alpharetta Atlanta, a 249-room full-service hotel in the heart of the Windward Business District, is the latest addition to Hilton Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s 18 market-leading brands.
The 8-story hotel is minutes from Avalon Boulevard, Downtown Alpharetta and Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
Chartwell Hospitality opened the hotel in the Windward Business District, a future mixed-use development at the corner of Windward Parkway and Northpoint Parkway.
“Located in the heart of the Alpharetta Windward Business District, the hotel’s location paired with its modern design make it a perfect addition to our portfolio,” said Rob Schaedle, president, Chartwell Hospitality. “Over the years, Alpharetta has evolved into a thriving business center, and we have seen an increase in visitors looking for modern new hotel options. “We look forward to delivering an exceptional level of service for all guests who enter its doors.”
Hilton Alpharetta Atlanta is at 5775 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005, 35 miles from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.