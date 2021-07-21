Hamilton Hotel adds luxury, entertainment to Alpharetta’s downtown

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A citrus scent, soft, ambient lighting, plenty of greenery and white marble flooring.

And that’s just the entrance to downtown Alpharetta’s Hamilton Hotel, scheduled for opening in August.

The four-story Hamilton anchors the corner of Main Street and Milton Avenue with its classical, stately architecture and rich colors.

The hotel has 119 rooms with three family suites that offer a two-bedroom space.

Hotel Equities is the managing partner, and the boutique inn is one of 30 now operating in Alpharetta. The hotel is Curio Collection by Hilton, an upscale brand in select locations around the world.

General manager, Ken Washington, said The Hamilton is a unique touch to the city.

“It’s going to bring people from all walks of life to this city,” Washington said. “You have all these demographics, nationalities, different cultures, and it’s definitely going to put Alpharetta on the map.”

Washington said that his staff will be top-notch and ready to offer guests a special brand of hospitality. Hamilton staff have passion for service and mirror the community, Washington said.

“My staff is a reflection of this community, very diverse, all walks of life and I was very intentional when I hired my team to make sure it was a reflection of this neighborhood,” Washington said.

Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau President Janet Rodgers said the Hamilton will bring in visitors who will small businesses, dining and other attractions in the region.

“The Hamilton will be a catalyst to bringing a tremendous number of visitors into the downtown district of Alpharetta,” Jones said. “The proximity of having a hotel in the middle of shops, restaurants, spas and entertainment is an ideal recipe for success, which is similar to the hotels in or near Avalon and North Point area districts.”

As Alpharetta continues to grow, Rodgers said, the hospitality industry will add to the success. The hotel will also be an asset to the entertainment and social life, with the Roaring Social – a 1920s style Speakeasy.

The entertainment venue is 9,000 square feet and will feature elements from the Prohibition Era, duckpin bowling – an alternate version of 10-pin bowling – as well as a wine and whiskey room.

Washington said much like an authentic speakeasy, there will be a code one must have to gain entry. The code will change daily. Alongside the wine, beer and whiskey, live music will be swinging in the Roaring Social.

Hilton is selective where they put their Curios, Washington said, and that speaks volumes for Alpharetta.

“This city in itself is a growing city,” Washington said. “It’s a strong community and they’re embracing this hotel. It’s going to bring a lot of added value to this neighborhood.”