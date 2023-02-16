Greater North Fulton Chamber names two new senior leaders

ATLANTA — The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce has welcomed two new senior leaders, Rebekah Anderson and Carisa Turner, who will help drive the organization’s mission of growing business, building talent and cultivating regional prosperity.
These strategic leadership hires align with the chamber’s three-year strategic plan and will allow the organization to grow into new areas of work.
Rebekah Anderson
Anderson joins the organization as vice president of Membership Growth and Events. She brings more than 10 years of expertise in events and programs, strategic partnerships and revenue management to her role overseeing membership engagement and events strategy.
Anderson has served as both vice president and director of membership and programs at the Council for Quality Growth, where she grew its regional strength by revitalizing signature events, such as the prestigious Four Pillar Tribute and State of MARTA, and leveraging policy-based relationships.
She was the director of events for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce in South Carolina and the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia, Regional Leadership Institute, Leadership North Fulton and Leadership Monroe. She serves on the Communications Committee for the Sandy Springs Conservancy, the Atlanta Regional Commission’s RLI Advisory Board, and is a Soprano II in the Trey Clegg Singers.
Carisa Turner
Turner joins the organization as senior director of External Affairs and Economic Development. She brings more than 15 years of brand strategy, corporate communications, public affairs, stakeholder engagement and organizational development expertise to this newly created role. She will lead the team driving forward the chamber’s work in regional branding, marketing and communications; advocacy and government relations; and economic, talent and leadership development.
She served as head of internal and leadership communications for a global humanitarian nonprofit headquartered in Atlanta, and as vice president at a national communications and public relations consultancy. Before that, she spent nearly 10 years in government and economic development as the director of communications and public affairs for Roswell Inc as communications manager for the City of Roswell.
She has led multiple national award-winning brand and communications campaigns, including one that received the “Best of Phoenix” award in 2019, the highest public relations recognition in Georgia. She is a member of the Public Relations Society of America’s Georgia “Forty Under 40” Class of 2019, accredited in public relations, graduate of the Basic Economic Development training through Georgia Tech and International Economic Development Council and a certified public information officer through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.