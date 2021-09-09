Greater North Fulton Chamber lists Small Businesses of the Year

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Greater North Fulton Chamber recognized outstanding small business members at the Aug. 24 Wellstar Small Business Awards Luncheon.
A record number of applications were submitted for review and interviews by the Awards Committee. The award winners are recognized for exemplifying entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, hard work and sound business practices. They are honored as shining examples of commitment to the community, and they serve as role models and inspiration to others.
The 2021 Small Business of the Year was presented to IBEX IT Business Experts, LLC, a technology, training, and consulting services firm. The company is committed to establishing, maintaining and improving internal processes and controls to provide qualified personnel, products, and services for its clients. IBEX is an SBA Certified 8(a) and Woman Owned Small Business with a facility security clearance and more than 17 years of experience delivering complex solutions. IBEX was named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies.
The chamber also honored 2021 Small Business of Excellence award winners: Abel Solutions, LLC, Appen Media Group, Atlanta Divorce Law Group, Office Angels and RO Hospitality.
“Recognizing the Small Business of the Year and Small Businesses of Excellence is one of the most important things we do as a chamber,” GNFCC CEO Kali Boatright said. “More than 70 percent of our members are small businesses who employ our residents, drive our economy and work diligently to succeed every day, despite the obstacles of an ongoing pandemic. They too are our heroes.”
The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce is a private, nonprofit, member-driven organization with more than 1,200 businesses and organizations. As a regional chamber, its service area includes Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Roswell and Sandy Springs.
