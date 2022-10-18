Functionize Health & Physical Therapy treats the ‘everyday athlete’

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Lauren Sok was a preteen when she knew she wanted to go into physical therapy. At age 12, she broke her elbow. To this day, she can’t fully bend her arm due to a botched physical therapy experience.

Sok, who owns Functionize Health & Physical Therapy in Decatur and Dunwoody, might just fit the stereotype of someone who would own a physical therapy clinic. With a pixie cut, athletic attire and a powerful stance and voice that fill up a room, despite short stature, Sok said her childhood injury and resulting physical therapy experience launched her on a path to becoming a physical therapist.

She decided she never wanted someone to go to physical therapy and not meet their goals. Nor did she want someone to go through the same pain of rehabbing something, like she did with her elbow.

After high school, Sok went straight into a physical therapy fast-track master’s program, earning her degree in 2000. Since then, she’s earned certifications in Selective Functional Movement Assessment, Trigger Point Dry Needling, Women’s Health and Stott Pilates.

Functionize first opened in Decatur in 2015. And in March, Sok opened a second location in Dunwoody on Nandina Lane. Sok’s business idea was sparked by frustrations in her 16 years of partnering with traditional physical therapy companies, where one-on-one with clients wasn’t the norm.

Before opening Functionize, she began doing concierge physical therapy. She recalled going door-to-door around Atlanta, carrying her table and a bag of supplies that she would use to treat people. When Sok built a sizable client base, she branched out with an established clinic to treat the “everyday athlete.”

Sok said a big misconception about physical therapy is that it’s just for injuries.

“We believe if you have a body, you’re an athlete,” Sok said. “Just like every athlete should perform at a high level, so should you — whether you like doing cross stitching or cross fitting or cross country. You can do the whole thing. We just have to help you get there.”

Well-rounded care

While Functionize focuses on physical therapy, Sok approaches her work by accounting for all four pillars of healthy living and thriving: exercise, nutrition, sleep and relaxation.

There’s five physical therapists on-staff, including Sok, in addition to a nutritionist who clients can see virtually. Staff also regularly work with functional medicine doctors to provide additional insight into client care. If the Functionize team concludes that a client needs more attention in a certain area, they refer out to specialists, like orthopedists or psychologists.

At Functionize, physical therapy encompasses a wide range of specialties, like postpartum and pelvic therapy, dry needling, temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ) and vestibular rehabilitation. Staff also uses the Redcord Neurac system, which helps restore proper alignment and muscular control.

Functionize therapists also help clients within different performance areas, providing general performance assessments, clinical Pilates and assessments for swimming and golf.

A mainstay at Functionize is its running assessments. With the clinic’s Fit Run Shop, Functionize combines the expertise of Pose-certified physical therapists and the newest footwear technology from Atlanta-based Big Peach Running Co.

An avid runner, Drew Whitcomb wanted to address hamstring and ankle pain he’d been experiencing. Friends suggested he see a running-specialized physical therapist.

So, Whitcomb sought care from Functionize after hearing Sok and Jake Reynolds, another physical therapist on staff, on a podcast with Big Peach. Whitcomb is also the COO and co-founder of a WearTesters, a running shoe review website, and has worked in the running industry for years.

He said his running form has improved after each Functionize visit, documenting the difference in pictures from past races.

“It’s been a process, but every time I’m just feeling better and better,” Whitcomb said.

A cash-based system

For Sok, one important feature of Functionize is its cash-based system, which avoids the pitfalls associated with insurance companies.

The Functionize website explains the cash-based model and its benefits.

“In our 25+ years of combined experience, third-party payers pressuring for fast diagnosis, insisting on canned treatments, and obstructing the therapy we want to provide often hurts the patient’s progress.”

Sok said insurance companies typically require patients to visit practitioners two to three times a week, which calls for co-pays or full costs if deductibles aren’t met. Plus, in-network companies often entail a cookie-cutter approach filled with standard protocols that overlook individualized needs and goals, she said.

And when Sok worked with traditional companies, she typically tended to multiple people at the same time, people of different ages and with different needs.

“I always said it was like daycare,” Sok said. “You were keeping people occupied basically, and not thinking through it.”

Whitcomb, who has seen many physical therapists over the years, said Functionize is different from all the others.

“[With] every other physical therapist, you go in there for an hour, and you usually are sharing the time with at least one other patient, where they're bouncing back and forth between you and that other patient,” Whitcomb said. “That's been my experience with every single physical therapy place I've been to, but then with Functionize, you're not.”

He also said treatment at Functionize is not much more expensive than other companies, where you have multiple co-pays.

Sok said the average cost per visit, and there’s usually around 10 per client, runs from $200 to $249.

But clients have the option to submit the itemized bill to insurance for reimbursement.

Building a health community

Sok is focused on building community in Dunwoody. During a tour of the facility Oct. 11, Sok talked about the room behind the group exercise studio. She plans to lease it as a coffee shop, to bring community through coffee.

The room is empty, save for a colorful art piece hanging on the wall that asks, “Are you living your dream or still dreaming of living?” Sok saw the painting before she started her business and said it’s a big part of her inspiration. She wrote about the painting for one of her newsletters, which she writes regularly.

“It was like the light bulb moment,” she said. “Like, okay, ‘This bright, colorful painting is telling you something. I'm ready to start living my dream.’”

Some of Sok’s clients are members of Run the Wood, a local running group that meets on the second and fourth Saturday of the month. Sok, who lives in Dunwoody, formed the group last year after observing many solo runners in the Dunwoody community.

“People always say, ‘The hardest part is an adult is making friends.’”

Allison Thornton, another Functionize client, said she’s been a part of the group since it started.

“I know some friendships have formed out of that group,” Thornton said.

Thornton sought treatment from the Functionize team this year for hip and shoulder pain. Because she’s had improvement over the course of her visits, Thornton goes sporadically, as needed. Her husband and daughter also go to Functionize.

Thornton has also used the small group exercise classes offered at Functionalize.

She attended the Strength Foundations group exercise class, led by Jesse Brown, a physical therapist on staff. She has also attended Sok's Mat Pilates class.

“Between those two classes, I just feel like I'm overall stronger, maybe more than I have been in my whole life,” Thornton said.

For more information about Functionize, visit functionizehealth.com or call (404) 907-4196.