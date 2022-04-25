Fulton County Development Authority OKs tax break for ‘Project Lemon Lime’

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Development Authority of Fulton County approved a revenue bond inducement April 13 for a possible medical device manufacturing site to come to Johns Creek.
The company behind the development is not named in Development Authority agendas, and the project is referred to only as “Project Lemon Lime.” The new site would be located at 11650 Johns Creek Parkway just off McGinnis Ferry Road. Plans call for the existing building to be torn down to make way for a new facility that would be between 180,000 and 238,000 square feet.
The inducement will grant the company a 10-year tax abatement, estimated to total between $55 million and $75 million. The project proposes to retain 275- 50 existing jobs and create 225 new permanent jobs. The overall economic impact of the project is estimated to be more than $1.3 billion.
The company already has a presence in Fulton County and operates outside of Georgia, according to Development Authority. The project is noted to be “highly competitive,” with the company also currently pursuing other locations across the United States for the new facility.
— Jake Drukman