To navigate COVID, one Roswell brewery expands its reach

ROSWELL Ga. – From The Earth Brewing Company had just finished one of its busiest weekends of the summer, when outdoor and indoor dining was ordered closed due to the pandemic.

Owner Tim Stevens remembers it like yesterday.

Blocked from operating his Roswell business in a normal fashion, Stevens had to act quickly. As a family man, he said he saw a lot of locals struggling to find fresh produce, meats, toilet paper and other merchandise that was harder to come by at the beginning of the pandemic.

So, Stevens put together “Market Boxes,” for $30 a piece, twice a week. The boxes contained locally grown produce and other groceries that his vendors sold. Selling the boxes, he said, was his way helping his vendors keep revenue and give back to the community in a time of need.

They also provided more than 2,000 meals to students during the summer months. Operating a mobile kitchen with all the fixins, Stevens’ business also provided food to first responders and has partnered with several organizations throughout the region.

“As an owner and operator, I was able to [give back to the community] quick,” Stevens said.

When COVID restrictions eased, and limited dining came back, the brewing company, located at 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, hosted drive-in concerts in the parking lot. Their first event was last May, and Stevens said his was one of the first businesses in the country to try it.

Like many other business owners, Stevens said he owes a great debt to the community.

“[The drive-in concerts] really are what saved us through the whole pandemic,” Stevens said. “They were life-saving during a really critical time. And we’re still doing those today.”

With its newest partnership with Nantahala Outdoor Center, the brewing company now returns near the Chattahoochee River for their Azalea Park Beer Garden. Each weekend, there is live music, beer and good food, Stevens said.

The partnership has continued to grow, and Stevens said he is grateful to have gotten through the pandemic to get to where his business is now.

“I was just trying to get through the pandemic, and now that we’re on the other side, I feel like we’re at a much better place,” Stevens said.

Since their opening the weekend of May 20, Stevens said it has been going well.

A press release stated that there is a rotation of food trucks, yard games, outdoor activities, and beer and wines. Upcoming fundraisers and other local charity events are slated for the upcoming days as well.

With a passion for kayaking ¬and other water recreation, Stevens realized it would be a perfect opportunity to provide residents with a place to grab a bite to eat, have some beer and be out on the water, too. He said with the new piece of property in conjunction with Nantahala, he has been able to execute more of his original concept and is proud to see it come to fruition.

“I’ve got three major passions: music, beer and really good food. That’s what we built and it’s really cool to see it develop into something I would come to and hang out at,” Stevens said.