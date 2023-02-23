Forsyth County property transfers: Warehouse complex sells for $4.7 million

FORSYTH COUNTY — The January property transfers included the sale of 6820 Meadowridge Court, a two-building warehouse complex near Old Alpharetta Road. It was sold for $4,761,000 to DIG06 North Atlanta Industrial Portfolio, LLC from APP Meadows Park, LLC.
Below are the remainder of the property transfers, prepared with with data retrieved from the county’s GIS website. Some formatting issues, such as dangling ampersands in grantor fields, were left alone for posterity.
8415 Azure Overlook TRL; DPH-Long Hollow Landing LLC to Holcomb Allen P; $709,825
8410 Halford Way; Taylor Morrison of Georgia LLC to Kattamuru Yadu Vamsi; $635,000
8410 Azure Overlook TRL; DPH-Long Hollow Landing LLC to Register Brent M &; $760,085
8235 Stonebrook CT; Opendoor Property J LLC to Grantham Daniel & Etal; $495,000
8215 Crooked Creek DR; Bowen and Bowen Homebuilders LLC to Dias Elaine L; $539,900
750 Spring Valley DR; Patterson Sean E to Janumala Kamal Kiran; $505,000
7250 Wild Poppy Way; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Vure Shiva Kumar; $884,295
7145 Cavalletti CIR; Ingram Rebekah L to Ghosh Sayan; $457,000
7050 Majors RD; ZB Homes at Majors Road LLC to Rush Ethan J &; $740,000
6885 Ridgefield DR; Michael Joe & Michael Elizabeth to Sankararaman Ashok &; $685,000
6705 Jewells WAY; Herr Jeremy S to Hope Cassidy E; $395,000
6670 Euclid CT; Haynes Sandra Morse to Carter Carl David &; $510,000
6615 Shadwell CT; Forster Gabriele to Kochengin Alexandr &; $380,000
6420 Pine Ridge CIR; Minzey Donald & to Copeland Russell &; $405,000
6400 Quail TRL; Rentals of North Georgia to Smith April; $280,000
6360 Buckingham PL; David J. Dilworth and Cheryl Dilworth to Reed Adam Joshua &; $665,000
6315 Hillcroft LN; McKeon Leanne & McKeon Richard to Wakelee Robert; $630,000
6165 Smoke Ridge LN; Moyo Grace to Strauss David; $300,000
6130 Crescent Moon RDG; Martin Associates Home Builders Inc to Schoonmaker Richard L &; $749,900
5965 ShadeWater DR; Jensen Margaret A to Pereira Nuno &; $425,000
5845 Olde Atlanta PKWY; Wilson Virginia A to McRae Reed Angela; $537,000
5825 Crest Oak WAY; Progress Residential Borrower 8 LLC to Ciftci Memet; $457,000
5785 Falls Landing DR; Orchard Property II LLC to Doniparti Satheesh &; $465,000
5780 Adirondack DR; DR Horton Inc to Kumar Nitish &; $693,215
5770 Adirondack DR; DR Horton Inc to Vashisth Kulbhushan &; $678,560
5750 Adirondack DR; D R Horton Inc to Basavarajappa Dileep Hosapattana &; $673,895
5740 ShadeWater DR; Opendoor Property Trust I to Sriteja Chanakya; $310,000
5710 Cedar Ridge TRL; The Estate of Susan Lockamy Norman, Dece to Willis & Willis Properties LLC; $320,000
5690 Burruss RD; Hope Cassidy Elizabeth to Miles Bryan &; $700,000
5640 Ansley Ridge LN; SWH Overlook LLC to Sunny James A &; $502,765
5630 Ansley Ridge Ln; SWH Overlook LLC to Wallace Clifford N &; $525,660
3860 Secretariat Ct; Giordano Brett Christian & to Chon Seung J; $498,000
3225 Celebration Blvd; Jung Sun A to Solomon Vivian &; $749,000
2890 West Village Dr; Lawroski Mary K & Lawroski Gregory E to Lee Sootae &; $1,050,000
3310 Bentbill Xing; Kumar Manish to Solanki Jinendra; $606,000
3310 Bunting Run; Sheppard Wayne E & to Rais Khurram &; $555,000
1645 Bookhout Dr; Topfl Alarich & Eva Revoc Trust to Evett Sheri Lyn &; $475,000
3845 Magnolia Walk Trl; Coley Michael R & to Prusnofsky Allison Haley &; $280,000
3545 Maple Valley Dr; Lamote Chantel & Lamote Shawn to Mathew Godly; $337,500
1690 Skymist Way; Blanks Raymond T & Blanks Keri to Hoffman Lawrence M &; $607,500
4005 Hamilton Cove Ct; US Aspire Homes LLC to Soker Cem; $525,000
1605 Reindeer Rdg; Reganall Angela Jean to Shadmehr Mohsen &; $907,500
3705 Ridgeway Ter; Fuglsang Mark A & Fuglsang Kristi A to Kaul Sneha &; $780,000
5090 Duke Dr; Dahlgard James to Heald Nancy Bower; $470,000
5315 Castlebrooke Crossing Dr; Padly LLC to Hamelly Joseph &; $515,000
3730 Andover St; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Jasty Moneesha &; $790,850
3780 Andover St; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Priya Sontenam Lakshmi Gayathri &; $938,598
4125 Radford Oaks Ln; US Aspire Homes LLC to Zmarai Farhad; $489,700
4865 Hastings Ter; Wassenar David to Vangari Narsimha &; $440,000
1070 Honor Run; Shahid Mahmood and Tamseel Qazi to Hohenberger Ryan H &; $665,000
3117 Deercrest Ct; Winenger Robert to Rajagopal Gnanakannan; $385,000
3044 Kentmere Dr; BaumBaugh Jeffrey to Vaikarla Rajanikanth &; $335,000
2909 Greyhawk Ln; Opendoor Property Trust I to Joseph Arogym Thumma &; $340,000
5050 Aaron Sosebee Rd; KM Homes LLC to Bharati Rikesh Raj; $635,000
3525 Charlesbourg Run; Toll Southeast LP Company, Inc., A Delaw to Kola Srinivas &; $724,928
3545 Charlesbourg Run; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Taniparthi Vinisha &; $745,448
3540 Ranier Way; Toll Southeast LP Co Inc to Regatte Deepak Kumar Reddy &; $787,867
3505 Ranier Way; Toll Southeast LP Company, Inc to Karra Ram Reddy &; $787,317
3280 Carswell Bnd; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Puli Abhilash &; $740,993
3675 Beaumont Dr; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Basani Satishkumar &; $935,300
4235 Golden Knoll Rd; McKinley Homes US LLC to Vasanthuram Venkateshwarlu &; $489,699
4705 Randall Walk; Yon James Edwin III to Park Jihun; $730,000
5165 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Nukala Mahesh &; $669,869
5185 Loring St; DR Horton Inc to Dholariya Nikunj Savjibhai; $666,995
5195 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Paratkar Aniket &; $651,198
5245 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Kesireddy Vinilreddy &; $668,082
5270 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Uthirapathi Saravanan &; $640,000
5230 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Vinay Varma Sagi Subash Chandra &; $641,596
5220 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Raghunathan Ranganathan &; $666,770
5170 Loring St; DR Horton Inc to Rajendran Prakashraj &; $658,487
5480 Adirondack Dr; D R Horton Inc to Chikkanna Srinivasa Kunigalthimmanahalli; $660,624
5490 Adirondack Dr; D R Horton Inc to Joshi Arpit &; $678,745
5405 Adirondack Dr; DR Horton Inc to Dubey Shishir &; $657,367
5260 Blue Mountain Ln; Putta Niranjan Reddy to Avu Vijay Kumar Reddy &; $668,000
5025 Adirondack Dr; DR Horton Inc to Rathinam Arunkumar &; $669,768
4875 Revere Way; SRC Residential LLC to Lanka Ramalingeswara Subramanya &; $662,000
1675 Winshire Cv; Burkett Jason to Spencer Damian Marc &; $435,000
530 Windstone Trl; Osmani Nasreen to Durairaj Ramesh; $400,000
499 Windstone Trl; Maria Capalleja and Jose Capalleja to Ayrapetova Yana E; $350,000
4215 Starwood Dr; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Paswan Ambey Lal &; $730,000
201 Fernwood Ct; Mohamdally Ronald B to Roca Juan A; $382,000
330 Tidwell Cir; Sharif Mohammed M to Rizwan Mohammed Abdul &; $295,000
200 Martin Dr; Nugent Andrea L to Sharif Mohammed &; $511,100