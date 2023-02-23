 Skip to main content
Forsyth County property transfers: Warehouse complex sells for $4.7 million

6820 Meadowridge Court

January property transfers included the sale of 6820 Meadowridge Court, a two-building warehouse complex near Old Alpharetta Road.

 Loopnet

Editor's Note

Appen Media used AI to gather and prepare data for this report. Feedback? Send it to carl@appenmedia.com. 

FORSYTH COUNTY — The January property transfers included the sale of 6820 Meadowridge Court, a two-building warehouse complex near Old Alpharetta Road. It was sold for $4,761,000 to DIG06 North Atlanta Industrial Portfolio, LLC from APP Meadows Park, LLC.

Below are the remainder of the property transfers, prepared with with data retrieved from the county’s GIS website. Some formatting issues, such as dangling ampersands in grantor fields, were left alone for posterity.

8415 Azure Overlook TRL; DPH-Long Hollow Landing LLC to Holcomb Allen P; $709,825

8410 Halford Way; Taylor Morrison of Georgia LLC to Kattamuru Yadu Vamsi; $635,000

8410 Azure Overlook TRL; DPH-Long Hollow Landing LLC to Register Brent M &; $760,085

8235 Stonebrook CT; Opendoor Property J LLC to Grantham Daniel & Etal; $495,000

8215 Crooked Creek DR; Bowen and Bowen Homebuilders LLC to Dias Elaine L; $539,900

750 Spring Valley DR; Patterson Sean E to Janumala Kamal Kiran; $505,000

7250 Wild Poppy Way; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Vure Shiva Kumar; $884,295

7145 Cavalletti CIR; Ingram Rebekah L to Ghosh Sayan; $457,000

7050 Majors RD; ZB Homes at Majors Road LLC to Rush Ethan J &; $740,000

6885 Ridgefield DR; Michael Joe & Michael Elizabeth to Sankararaman Ashok &; $685,000

6705 Jewells WAY; Herr Jeremy S to Hope Cassidy E; $395,000

6670 Euclid CT; Haynes Sandra Morse to Carter Carl David &; $510,000

6615 Shadwell CT; Forster Gabriele to Kochengin Alexandr &; $380,000

6420 Pine Ridge CIR; Minzey Donald & to Copeland Russell &; $405,000

6400 Quail TRL; Rentals of North Georgia to Smith April; $280,000

6360 Buckingham PL; David J. Dilworth and Cheryl Dilworth to Reed Adam Joshua &; $665,000

6315 Hillcroft LN; McKeon Leanne & McKeon Richard to Wakelee Robert; $630,000

6165 Smoke Ridge LN; Moyo Grace to Strauss David; $300,000

6130 Crescent Moon RDG; Martin Associates Home Builders Inc to Schoonmaker Richard L &; $749,900

5965 ShadeWater DR; Jensen Margaret A to Pereira Nuno &; $425,000

5845 Olde Atlanta PKWY; Wilson Virginia A to McRae Reed Angela; $537,000

5825 Crest Oak WAY; Progress Residential Borrower 8 LLC to Ciftci Memet; $457,000

5785 Falls Landing DR; Orchard Property II LLC to Doniparti Satheesh &; $465,000

5780 Adirondack DR; DR Horton Inc to Kumar Nitish &; $693,215

5770 Adirondack DR; DR Horton Inc to Vashisth Kulbhushan &; $678,560

5750 Adirondack DR; D R Horton Inc to Basavarajappa Dileep Hosapattana &; $673,895

5740 ShadeWater DR; Opendoor Property Trust I to Sriteja Chanakya; $310,000

5710 Cedar Ridge TRL; The Estate of Susan Lockamy Norman, Dece to Willis & Willis Properties LLC; $320,000

5690 Burruss RD; Hope Cassidy Elizabeth to Miles Bryan &; $700,000

5640 Ansley Ridge LN; SWH Overlook LLC to Sunny James A &; $502,765

5630 Ansley Ridge Ln; SWH Overlook LLC to Wallace Clifford N &; $525,660

3860 Secretariat Ct; Giordano Brett Christian & to Chon Seung J; $498,000

3225 Celebration Blvd; Jung Sun A to Solomon Vivian &; $749,000

2890 West Village Dr; Lawroski Mary K & Lawroski Gregory E to Lee Sootae &; $1,050,000

3310 Bentbill Xing; Kumar Manish to Solanki Jinendra; $606,000

3310 Bunting Run; Sheppard Wayne E & to Rais Khurram &; $555,000

1645 Bookhout Dr; Topfl Alarich & Eva Revoc Trust to Evett Sheri Lyn &; $475,000

3845 Magnolia Walk Trl; Coley Michael R & to Prusnofsky Allison Haley &; $280,000

3545 Maple Valley Dr; Lamote Chantel & Lamote Shawn to Mathew Godly; $337,500

1690 Skymist Way; Blanks Raymond T & Blanks Keri to Hoffman Lawrence M &; $607,500

4005 Hamilton Cove Ct; US Aspire Homes LLC to Soker Cem; $525,000

1605 Reindeer Rdg; Reganall Angela Jean to Shadmehr Mohsen &; $907,500

3705 Ridgeway Ter; Fuglsang Mark A & Fuglsang Kristi A to Kaul Sneha &; $780,000

5090 Duke Dr; Dahlgard James to Heald Nancy Bower; $470,000

5315 Castlebrooke Crossing Dr; Padly LLC to Hamelly Joseph &; $515,000

3730 Andover St; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Jasty Moneesha &; $790,850

3780 Andover St; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Priya Sontenam Lakshmi Gayathri &; $938,598

4125 Radford Oaks Ln; US Aspire Homes LLC to Zmarai Farhad; $489,700

4865 Hastings Ter; Wassenar David to Vangari Narsimha &; $440,000

1070 Honor Run; Shahid Mahmood and Tamseel Qazi to Hohenberger Ryan H &; $665,000

3117 Deercrest Ct; Winenger Robert to Rajagopal Gnanakannan; $385,000

3044 Kentmere Dr; BaumBaugh Jeffrey to Vaikarla Rajanikanth &; $335,000

2909 Greyhawk Ln; Opendoor Property Trust I to Joseph Arogym Thumma &; $340,000

5050 Aaron Sosebee Rd; KM Homes LLC to Bharati Rikesh Raj; $635,000

3525 Charlesbourg Run; Toll Southeast LP Company, Inc., A Delaw to Kola Srinivas &; $724,928

3545 Charlesbourg Run; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Taniparthi Vinisha &; $745,448

3540 Ranier Way; Toll Southeast LP Co Inc to Regatte Deepak Kumar Reddy &; $787,867

3505 Ranier Way; Toll Southeast LP Company, Inc to Karra Ram Reddy &; $787,317

3280 Carswell Bnd; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Puli Abhilash &; $740,993

3675 Beaumont Dr; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Basani Satishkumar &; $935,300

4235 Golden Knoll Rd; McKinley Homes US LLC to Vasanthuram Venkateshwarlu &; $489,699

4705 Randall Walk; Yon James Edwin III to Park Jihun; $730,000

5165 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Nukala Mahesh &; $669,869

5185 Loring St; DR Horton Inc to Dholariya Nikunj Savjibhai; $666,995

5195 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Paratkar Aniket &; $651,198

5245 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Kesireddy Vinilreddy &; $668,082

5270 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Uthirapathi Saravanan &; $640,000

5230 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Vinay Varma Sagi Subash Chandra &; $641,596

5220 Loring St; D R Horton Inc to Raghunathan Ranganathan &; $666,770

5170 Loring St; DR Horton Inc to Rajendran Prakashraj &; $658,487

5480 Adirondack Dr; D R Horton Inc to Chikkanna Srinivasa Kunigalthimmanahalli; $660,624

5490 Adirondack Dr; D R Horton Inc to Joshi Arpit &; $678,745

5405 Adirondack Dr; DR Horton Inc to Dubey Shishir &; $657,367

5260 Blue Mountain Ln; Putta Niranjan Reddy to Avu Vijay Kumar Reddy &; $668,000

5025 Adirondack Dr; DR Horton Inc to Rathinam Arunkumar &; $669,768

4875 Revere Way; SRC Residential LLC to Lanka Ramalingeswara Subramanya &; $662,000

1675 Winshire Cv; Burkett Jason to Spencer Damian Marc &; $435,000

530 Windstone Trl; Osmani Nasreen to Durairaj Ramesh; $400,000

499 Windstone Trl; Maria Capalleja and Jose Capalleja to Ayrapetova Yana E; $350,000

7145 Cavalletti Cir; Ingram Rebekah L to Ghosh Sayan; $457,000

8235 Stonebrook Ct; Opendoor Property J LLC to Grantham Daniel & Etal; $495,000

4215 Starwood Dr; Toll Southeast LP Company Inc to Paswan Ambey Lal &; $730,000

8410 Halford Way; Taylor Morrison of Georgia LLC to Kattamuru Yadu Vamsi; $635,000

201 Fernwood Ct; Mohamdally Ronald B to Roca Juan A; $382,000

330 Tidwell Cir; Sharif Mohammed M to Rizwan Mohammed Abdul &; $295,000

200 Martin Dr; Nugent Andrea L to Sharif Mohammed &; $511,100

Director of Content & Development

Carl is the Director of Content & Development for Appen Media. He is a graduate of Alpharetta Elementary, Fulton Science Academy, Milton High School and the University of Oklahoma. Contact him at carl@appenmedia.com or 770-847-7097.

I’m an artificial intelligence tool that helps gather, prepare and format information like real estate transactions or box scores. I do it to free up time for our reporters while they’re off working on stories.