Forsyth County property transfers: Halcyon townhome sells for $820,420

FORSYTH COUNTY — The February property transfers included the sale of 6920 Viridian Aly, a two-story townhome at Halcyon. It was sold for $820,420 to Leonardo Vic Alava and Elizabeth Ann Martell from MH Halcyon, LLC.
Below are the remainder of the property transfers, prepared with with data retrieved from the county’s GIS website. Some formatting issues, such as dangling ampersands in grantor fields, were left alone for posterity.
4761 Piney Grove Rd; Anglin Gladys Estate of to Anglin Paul Robert & et al; $0
2575 Mountain Rd; Johnny Tallant to Warren Chase & Sarah Chase ; $0
2295 Ronald Reagan Blvd; Cholak Dmitriy to Cholak Dmitriy &; $0
8280 Knight Ln; Stover Craig & Stover Gail to Double K Holdings LLC; $25,000
7585 Little Mill Rd; Mervich Gregg to E & G Property Management; $0
7409 Oak Ridge Dr; Bentley Lori K Galanin Charles & to Galanin Charles & Galanin Charles & Galanin Charles &; $220,000
7335 Cox Rd; Gelardi Michael C & Hohman Terah Elizabe to Kandell Karl A Jr &; $810,000
5860 Loire Dr; Olson Robert to Olson Robert &; $0
4820 Keith Bridge Rd; Kamarhie Louie to Paga Inc; $0
4810 Keith Bridge Rd; Kamarhie Louie to Paga Inc; $0
540 Kemp Rd; Padilla Arilene Damian & Rodriguez Leona to Pilgrim Kevin Hugh & Pilgrim Kevin Hugh &; $0; $525,000
6750 Cagle Ln; Ramey Michael Shane to Ramey Michael Shane &; $0
1344 Dr Bramblett Rd; Gravley J L & Shultes Jane Estate of to Sandoval Rottman &; $0; $495,000
6775 Molly View Pt; Hollier John W & Hollier Arlene to Thomas Franklin M &; $475,000
5855 Elmo Rd; Estler Trudy to Van Buul Carol L; $477,500
537 Fowler Rd; Johnson Phillip Wayne Estate to White Elizabeth H; $0
5400 Laurel Springs Pkwy Unit 1203; Taylor Joseph Kiley Shane to Blue Mia Properties LLC & Taylor Joseph Kiley Shane &; $10; $36,000
3000 Celebration Blvd; Celebration Village Forsyth LLC to CPF Living Communities III - Forsyth LLC & CPF Living Communities III - Forsyth LLC; $70,300,000; $0
Mathis Airport Pkwy; Celebration Village Forsyth LLC to CPF Living Communities III - Forsyth LLC & CPF Living Communities III - Forsyth LLC; $0; $70,300,000 Mathis Airport Pkwy; Celebration Village Forsyth LLC to CPF Living Communities III - Forsyth LLC & CPF Living Communities III - Forsyth LLC; $70,300,000; $0
5745 Charleston Park Rd; Long Homer F Jr to Long Pauline W; $0
6160 Bennett Pkwy; Pulte Home Company LLC to Vissapragada Krishna Chaitanya &; $710,287
8415 Azure Overlook Trl.; DPH-Long Hollow Landing LLC to Holcomb Allen P; $709,825
8410 Hanford Way; Taylor Morrison of Georgia LLC to Kattamuru Yalu Vamsi; $635,000
3660 Browns Bridge Rd; Browns Bridge SR CGP LLC to Browns Bridge SR CGP LLC; $3,000,000
1915 Aurelia Dr; Nzainga Harrison & Muthama Catherine to 1790 Vinery LLC; $580,000
1293 Dalesford Dr; Grantham Natalie Page & Grantham Daniel to Berman Kent &; $445,000
2810 Old Church Rd; Brown Deborah H to DHB Trust; $0
5525 Stoneleigh Dr; Ford Kimberly H to Ford J Michael; $10
3155 Seven Oaks Dr; Gray Jeffrey Alexander & Gray Teresa Ann to J & T Gray Family Trust; $0
4845 Brent Knoll Ln; Harrington John J to Janoe Peter &; $545,000
6125 Laurel Oak Dr; Kao Yanrong to Kao Yanrong &; $1
6815 Crofton Farms Ct; Leath Nancia M to Leath Gracelyn Youg &; $342,000
4535 Sundance Cir; McCravy Martha A & McCravy Randall S to Lee Chung Seop &; $550,000
4525 Sundance Cir; Hopkins Mark T & to Moffett Matthew J &; $454,900
3645 Ridgeway Ter; Maschmeier Stephanie & Maschmeier Shawn to Moy Joanne Lee &; $840,000
6450 Hampton Highlands Dr; Feirer Andrea D & to P&A Feirer Family Trust; $0
5070 Berkshire Ct; Sommers Patricia to Sommers Patricia & Etal; $0
6245 Milton Dr; Williams Betsy to Williams Betsy Chapman 2022 Rev Trust; $0
7335 Brassfield Dr; Zheng Deda & Wang Yumei to Zheng Wang Family Living Trust; $0
3575 Bardfield Ct; Zheng Deda & Wang Yumei to Zheng Wang Family Living Trust; $0
9340 Dogwood Pl; English William S & English Lewis W to 9340Dogwood LLC; $450,000
5970 Holland Dr; Benton Manda & Amerson William Randall to Amerson Manda &; $0
2570 Pinetree Rd; Cowley Audrey R to Cowley Audrey R &; $0
6825 Lake View Pte; Stover Craig to Double K Holdings LLC; $25,000
2955 Hamilton Rd; Groover Mayela Martinez to Groover Gregory Edwin; $0
5760 Charleston Park Rd; Long Homer to Long Pauline W; $0
6455 Sawnee Way; Hoff Homes LLC to Mathis Bennett &; $305,000
5959 P W A Dr; Warren Allen Flower A/K/A Warren Allen F to Silva Carlos Henrique; $769,900
1990 Kemp Dr; Vance Melanie Radovich to Vance Melanie Radovich &; $0
5280 Archer Ave; Pilcher Peggy Darlene to Pilcher Robin Dean Estate Aka Pilcher R & Vazquez Elizabeth Ferreyra; $38,000
2420 Wanda Woods Rd; Hoff Homes LLC to Vinke Brandon; $479,900
James Rd; R4-2 LLC to Bailey Johnson Heights Inc; $1,862,500
3025 Trotters Pkwy; R4-2 LLC to Bailey Johnson Heights Inc; $1,975,000
640 James Rd; R4-2 LLC to Bailey Johnson Heights Inc; $1,862,500
105 Enterprise Dr; APP Enterprise Park LLC to DIG06 North America Industrial Portfolio; $0 Enterprise Dr; APP Enterprise Park LLC to APP Enterprise Park LLC; $0 $9,039,000
6820 Meadowridge Ct; APP Meadows Park LLC to DIG06 North Atlanta Industrial Portfolio; $4,761,000 $0
2455 Stoney Point Rd; White Family Holdings LLC to White Julianne Hazel; $10
6920 Viridian Aly; MH Halcyon LLC to Alava Leonardo Vic &; $820,420
1030 Peyton View Ct; Aldrich Larry W to Aldrich Debra B.; $195,000
6445 Halcyon Garden Dr; Byington Thomas Kevin & Nguyen-Byington to Byington Thomas & Nguyen-Byington Lena; $0
6750 Whitman Walk; Campbell Clay Alden to Chiasson John J Jr; $824,500
1615 Sharon Rd; Bentley Darryl T to Jorwell Properties LLC; $450,000
1637 Sharon Rd; Bentley Nancy J & Bentley Jack T Estate to Jorwell Properties LLC; $400,000 $1,600,000
2725 Kimblewick Ct; Pradeus Rentals-2725 Kimblewick Court to Mejias Mariela Gonzalez &; $0 3235 Stock Saddle Pl; Lennar Georgia LLC to Naware Rajan &; $694,225
3960 Cottage Park Ct; WDW Properties LLC to Peachland Homes Inc; $0
3225 Stock Saddle Pl; Lennar Georgia LLC to Raykar Nagaraj Prakash &; $640,745
3215 Stock Saddle Pl; Lennar Georgia LLC to Samadli Said &; $690,125
3205 Stock Saddle Pl; Lennar Georgia LLC to Siddiqui Ahmar Mahmood &; $694,175
6940 Whitman Walk; EA Homes LP to Stocks Thomas F; $822,440
8025 Garden Oak Ct; Suranie Theodore John Jr ETAL to Williams Joseph R &; $325,000
4085 Asheville Manor Ct; McKinnis II John R to Bradford Jeffrey &; $1,015,100
4890 Kings Common Way; Butler Virginia to Butler Virginia Living Trust; $0
3811 Holliwell Pass; Opendoor Property Trust I to Fox Caroline H; $379,450
4430 Colchester Creek Dr; Brentar William J & Brentar Ginine M to Hemanth Ravi Basoor &; $599,000
2888 Cross Creek Dr; Jayachandran Megala & Russo Christopher & Russo Sharon to Jayachandran Megala & Jayachandran Megala; $0 $379,400
4645 Granby Cir; Kang Young Bok & Kang Seung Ja to Kang Samuel Daesun; $0
4765 Shelbourne Dr; Maybin Kristina to Maybin Kristina Living Trust; $0
3550 Ballybandon Ct; Dean L. Meyer and Deborah K. Meyer to Meyer Dean &; $0
3822 Holliwell Pass; Purchasing Fund 2021-1 LLC to Morten Georgeann; $346,460
3970 Rodalite Dr; Dantonio Brian L & to Munoz Orlando Suarez &; $550,000
4120 Winterberry Rd; O'Shaughnessy Ryan James to O'Shaughnessy Ryan James &; $0
4495 Vanadium Bnd; Unverzagt Elizabeth Johnson & Unverzagt to Thapliyal Renuka; $470,000
5530 Crestwick Way; Zheng Deda & Wang Yumei to Zheng Wang Family Living Trust; $0
3015 Sharon Ln; Opendoor Property C LLC to Bristow Lindsey &; $390,000
4130 Evergreen Dr; Carr Timothy to Garcia Haydee Alonso; $249,000
1950 Carla Dr; Islandman Investments LLC to Maldonado Delgado Briceyda &; $290,000
112 Spruce St; Loveless Paul N & Lopez Hernandez Heriber Onesimo to Lopez Hernandez Heriber Onesimo &; $275,000
5610 Sourwood Rd; Ohlinger Toni & Ohlinger Jackie to Dominy Tyler & Ohlinger Toni; $372,000
7810 Paces Ln; Dorse Carrie Ann to Dorse Carrie Rev Living Trust; $0
6655 Bentley Trl; Hopson David B to Hopson Revocable Trust; $0
5495 Chestatee Landing Way; Smith Mildred H to Pirkle Zachery J &; $490,000
4115 Nicholas Dr; Offerpad Spv Borrower G LLC to White Sameyka Dorothy &; $490,000
2620 Flint Creek Dr; Zigtema Henry George & Zigtema Mary Jane to Zigtema Henry G Revocable Trust &; $0
1510 Keystone Dr; Zheng Deda & Wang Yumei to 1510 Keystone Dr LLC; $0
4579 Wade Valley Dr; Barrera Melecio & Barrera Maria F to Barrera Chavez Melecio &; $0
2615 Woodland Hills Dr; Robertson Justin Shane & Robertson Jody & Bean Amber G to Bean Amber G &; $351,000
2390 Hampton Trl; Bui Xuan Thanh Le & Powell Scott Matthew to Bui Xuan Thanh Le &; $0, $500,000
6185 Quail Mountain Trl; Cashin Gary Aka Cashin Gary Charles to Cashin Gary Charles &; $0
4960 Luke Dr; Brock Kathy Cole to Chadalawada Vamsi Krishna; $496,000
6230 Pemberton Way; Robinson William T & Robinson Amy P to Cramer Hannah Elizabeth &; $425,000
9340 Hillgrove Way; Rushing Molly to Dbmm Revocable Living Trust; $10
5435 Oak Hill Ter; Pistilli Dominic Et Al to Dep Protection Trust; $0
6430 Ivey Creek Cir; Roberts Janae G to Flitch Properties LLC; $397,000
Bridgeview Cir or Lakeside Way; Aberson James to Fortner Jammie A &; $0
4960 Piney Grove Dr; Wiener Family Trust to Gibson William T &; $686,000