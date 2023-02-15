Fifth Third Bank opens new Dunwoody branch

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Fifth Third Bank recently celebrated the opening of its new Dunwoody branch at a ribbon-cutting event with state and local representatives.
Bank representative Jewanna Gaither said a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new branch at 1545 Mt. Vernon Road in Dunwoody was held Jan. 20 and attended by Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, state Rep. Long Tran, DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick and Katrina Cochran, Northeastern Outreach Representative for Sen. Raphael Warnock.
“As Dunwoody continues to grow and thrive, we are proud to welcome Fifth Third Bank to a new location in the community,” Deutsch said. “The City of Dunwoody is excited to partner with Fifth Third Bank on the Green Light Box project, and we look forward to how the Bank will serve as a resource for our residents.”
At the event, Fifth Third Bank donated $5,000 to Dunwoody High School athletic programs and $5,000 to Dunwoody’s Green Light Box project, which features high school students’ art at busy city intersections.
Bank officials said the new Dunwoody branch is part of its Southeast Region expansion, which has added new locations in the Brookhaven, Smyrna, Duluth and Johns Creek areas.
“We are excited to continue our planned expansion in the Metro Atlanta market with this opening,” said Randy Koporc, Fifth Third Bank Regional president. “The new center signifies our commitment to growing in Georgia, and we promise to be a pillar in the Dunwoody community.”
A new Roswell branch of the Fifth Third Bank will be opened at 665 W Crossville Road, Feb. 16.