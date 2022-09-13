Evimero Marketplace dedicates itself to fair-trade

MILTON, Ga. — Evimero Marketplace isn’t the average gift shop. At Evimero, which is Greek for “to thrive, to prosper,” gifts are ethically sourced.
After years of working in retail and gaining an awareness for the conditions of “fast fashion” manufacturing, Natalia Beley started Evimero Marketplace in 2020. Originally located in Roswell, she moved the store to Milton’s Crabapple district in April.
“There’s a reason why you can buy a shirt for $10,” she said.
Personal stories and social causes sit beside most of Evimero’s carefully curated and handmade goods. Beley curates goods based on their unique qualities.
There are around 50 vendors in the store, she said.
Beley prefers the term “maker” to describe those who provide the store’s products, different from artisans. While Evimero’s products are artful, Beley said they have a practical purpose.
While local makers provide some of Evimero’s stock, Beley also scours sites like Etsy, Facebook and Instagram to find makers at wholesale.
To set up shop in Evimero, local makers must meet a few requirements. They should be based in the United States, preferably Georgia, produce small batches and make their products by hand.
Visitors might see candles from Cherokee Rose Candle Company. Owners Amanda and Brian Roberts started the company in 2019 and received its LLC on their third wedding anniversary.
They have been working with Beley for two years.
“What I love about working with Natalia is she's like the biggest cheerleader for small businesses,” Amanda said.
Amanda was a full-time child life specialist, but she switched lanes to Cherokee Rose after having her first child. She said she started on Etsy and would reach out to different stores to sell her products. She made it into a couple of stores her first year. While on maternity leave, she made it into more and became swamped with sales, with candle materials covering her house.
“It was a good problem,” Amanda said.
Cherokee Rose is now in 10 stores, one in Alabama, and Amanda is working to market in Tennessee. With a part-time employee, Amanda makes candles out of Made Mercantile, a small business incubator in Woodstock.
In September, Evimero will launch a candle bar, which Amanda will use to host candle-making workshops in the evening. Reservations can be made on the Cherokee Rose Candle Company and Evimero Marketplace websites.
Other workshops, like flowering-making and cooking, have been held in the past. More are in the works. Evimero and local photographer Starr Petronella will host a workshop Sept. 14 for small business owners interested in using photography to promote their products.
Outside of local makers, Beley receives goods from fair trade companies that work with small artist groups that often use native materials. While holding a hand-weaved agave and sweet grass basket made in Rwanda, Beley talked about price points.
“It’s a $60 basket, but it's extremely labor intensive.”
Makers sit down for hours weaving and then dye the basket.
Some fair-trade groups create and sell products to benefit specific social causes.
Malia Designs is one out of many fair-trade brands housed in Evimero. The eco-friendly brand works with a Cambodia-based group that makes accessories, like reusable bags made from fish feed carriers. Purchases at Malia Designs help fight human trafficking.
“They give someone the opportunity to have work, and they’re recycling resources that are already in their area,” Beley said.