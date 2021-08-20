ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council approved a request Aug. 9 to allow Enterprise Rent-A-Car to redevelop property along Alpharetta Highway to use for car rentals and used car sales.
Enterprise already has five locations in Roswell, but Tony Kephart, vice president of operations of Daily Rental at Enterprise Holdings, said the company may consolidate them on the new 3.4-acre property in the future.
Located at 10889 Alpharetta Highway, the property was rezoned in 2015 from commercial mixed-use to heavy commercial for a Kia Carland. However, the car dealer never set up business, and the property has sat empty ever since.
The property includes a 24,700-square-foot building and three adjacent parcels of land. Kephart said Enterprise plans to remodel the building and use the smaller lot on the north side of the property for sales. He said they expect to sell up to 100 cars per month.
As part of the approval, the City Council placed several conditions addressing the appearance of the building as well as their standards for trade-in vehicles. Councilman Mike Palermo said he wanted to ensure the company went through with what they said they would do.
“We’ve certainly seen where an applicant comes and they’ve got a great offering, a great plan, and things change,” Palermo said. “The economy changes, they end up needing to sell the property, but they keep those zoning requirements in which case someone else can buy [the property] that don’t have the same intentions, so that’s certainly a concern of mine.”
Resident Barbara Flam said she didn’t think the new location was needed because there are already several used car sale dealerships in the area. She said she’d like to see more commercial diversity instead.
“Here we go again on variant code requests,” Flam said, reading from an email she sent the City Council prior to the meeting. “Council grants so many variances we wonder why we even have a UDC code, but in my opinion it’s to keep development in check in Roswell, to carefully and deliberately make sure our town is run by its citizens and not taken over by developers.”
“However, from my point of view and with all due respect, Council continues to be shortsighted on any major commercial development in Roswell. … Sun Valley is a great example of a bad plan yet to be redeemed.”
Another resident, Janet Russell, stood up for the new Enterprise location, saying it was a good use of a building unsuited for anything else.
“This building has been something like Beirut after the explosion last year,” Russell said. “It’s hideous, it’s horrible, it’s eye trash. It’s time we clean it up, but we have to be realistic. What are you going to put in there? … This is an appropriate place to put this. They are going to consolidate four pieces of property that would otherwise be a bunch of junk built if anything.”
Kephart stressed Enterprise has high standards for the cars it chooses to rent and sell. He told the City Council the company only rents cars for six to eight months before they are transferred to car sales.
The cars no longer used for leasing are typically up to three years old with 10,000 to 40,000 miles on them. The Council said Enterprise’s trade-in vehicles must meet the same standards as other vehicles for sale. Enterprise also agreed to landscape the property and create a streetscape with trees to block the view of the cars for sale.
