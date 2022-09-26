English school in Roswell builds community for immigrants

ROSWELL, Ga. — English for a Lifetime Language Institute takes a holistic approach to teaching English as a second language, regardless of educational background or social status.
Founder Joel Floyd started the school in 2012 in Doraville with just $500 and two students – one from Ethiopia and the other from Mexico. At the time, he said his goal was to address the language barrier that exists between immigrant adults and families who struggle with learning English.
Floyd would later relocate to Peachtree Corners. This May, he opened a second location in Roswell. Whereas most of his students at the Peachtree Corners location are Hispanic or Latino, the new location serves a diverse group of students from countries such as Korea, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.
About 60 students are enrolled at the Roswell location. Floyd said there are other English schools in the area, but what sets English for a Lifetime apart is that it uses critical pedagogy to establish agency so students are prepared for any situation in American society. It focuses on the student as a whole.
“I want people to know that they are all welcome and it doesn’t matter where they come from,” Floyd said. “We will meet them where they are and want to help them achieve their goals. This is a school for the community, for the people, and that’s what we’re all about.”
That’s important, Floyd said, because his students come from all walks of life.
Some just want to be able to communicate at the supermarket, others need to pass the Test of English as a Foreign Language, or TOEFL, for graduate school, and others need to master the language to continue to work in their chosen fields like engineering and medicine after moving to the United States.
“We don’t deny any students and strive to provide them with a sense of community, because I know they need that connection, especially if they’re here by themselves,” Floyd said. “… It’s all about making it an easy process for them as they learn the language in this country.”
Floyd, an educator from a young age, said that after moving to Atlanta to study medieval church history in graduate school, he began teaching secular studies at a Jewish high school and then English as a second language. However, he said he remembers feeling limited, because there was a set curriculum he had to follow. So, he said, he took a leap of faith and started his own school.
“I felt like I’d be able to reach more people because my vision was so big,” Floyd said. “It connected back my childhood vision of one day having a school, but I didn’t know that years later it would be English as a Second Language. So, that’s why that passion has always been there. I just really love connecting with people from different cultures and different worlds.”
The school offers six levels. Each is 16 weeks long and goes over both academic and vocational English like grammar, reading, writing, listening and speaking. Prices range from $460 a month to $1,500 for private classes. Online classes are also available.
In August, the school was awarded $10,000 from NAV Technologies to establish a computer lab in its new location, purchase classroom furniture, and hire a lead teacher and community marketing agent.
Despite the additional resources and unique approach to teaching, Floyd said what the school tries to offer is community.
“We really believe in community,” Floyd said. “We have small class sizes. Our student ratio is about 1 to 8, because we really want to give students that individualized, small group instruction. We want students to feel like they’re more than a number.”
When Floyd isn’t at English for a Lifetime, he serves as second vice president at Georgia Teach English to Speakers of Other Languages, or GATESOL, which advocates for professional development, participation and leadership. He is also a member of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, visit englifeglobal.org or call 470-448-4920. English for a Lifetime is also on Instagram @eng4lifetime.