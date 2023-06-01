Eclipse Over Roswell offers spiritual healing for open minds

ROSWELL, Ga. — Some people have called Eclipse Over Roswell looking for manipulative spells, like one that could return a lost love. But co-owner Michael Jerome said staff stays “on the light side.”
“We have people that will call in … and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we can't do that,’” Jerome said.
Eclipse Over Roswell, on South Atlanta Street, is a metaphysical shop. Visitors are hit with a smell of incense as they enter and an inventory of items intended for spiritual growth and healing.
Even if the spell did work, Jerome said it would create a conflict in the brain.
“They're gonna go crazy,” he said. “It's never gonna work out.”
Rather than playing with someone else’s free will, co-owner Azalea Johns said staff is focused on internal light and connecting it to source energy.
Metaphysical tools
Crystals are a big portion of the store’s stock, their meanings and purpose printed on cards next to each container. There’s also a collection of tarot decks, colored candles, herbs and jewelry.
Through a door behind the retail space, Jerome and Johns were situated in the “living room.” This is where meditations are held, like ones for the New Moon. To the right of the living room, Psychic Fairs are held on the second and fourth Saturday. Several tables were lined up.
Johns, also a house practitioner, regularly leads the meditative sessions where visitors gather round and encourage one another.
“Our New Moon Meditation is all about setting new intentions. It's new beginnings. The moon is at its darkest point then,” Johns said. “It's just going to grow. Light is just going to start to shine all the way up to the full moon.”
She also hosts tarot classes on most Sundays, referred to as “Sunday school.”
The business has a few house practitioners, including Mahogany Rose, the self-described “herb lady” who was in-store April 25. But there’s also about a dozen guest practitioners who come in from time to time with other specialties, like TJ Lecroy, a longtime intuitive reader, also at the front counter.
Farther back, there’s a smaller room for energy healing, featuring a bed and a poster outlining the chakras. Tarot, numerology and astrology readings are also performed there.
Jerome and Johns plan to expand the business into a studio in the same shopping center, which will be dedicated to events and classes. Current back rooms would become a place for more retail. They had spoken to an architect earlier that day.
New territory
Jerome was more of a skeptic before he took ownership of the business six months after it opened in May 2018. A veteran of the restaurant business, he would sometimes watch videos from a medium named John Edward, but that was his only experience.
When he first entered the venture, Jerome dove into the crystals and minerals for their geological aspects.
“As far as metaphysical properties, I kind of passed that off,” Jerome said.
Now, every day when gets home, he brushes himself with a rod of Selenite, a crystal known for its ability to cleanse energy.
“I get a chill just every time,” Jerome said. “That first time, I was like, ‘Wow, this is real.’”
He also regularly uses diffusing oils for different intentions, some for prosperity.
Meanwhile, Johns, who joined the business in July 2019, has had a longtime fascination with astrology and crystals. Tarot came later. But it wasn’t until after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 that she began to listen to the messages she had been receiving.
Johns has her own daily practice, like quiet time in the morning. She puts on her “protection” for the day by setting an intention and sometimes uses cards as a guide. Johns might pull an Oracle card, which often has a word, something to focus on. Then, she asks herself about that intention at night with the aid of tarot.
Crystals have a daily use for Johns, in her pockets and covering her wrists. Her favorites rotate, but right now, they’re lepidolite for stress and anxiety, angelite, pink calcite and strawberry quartz.
Jerome reminded Johns that she also loves Blue Goldstone, a man-made stone of glass and cobalt infused with copper particles. Online articles ascribe a variety of meanings to Blue Goldstone, like confidence and ambition, good luck.
A ‘spiritual team’
An anatomy and physiology college instructor for nearly 20 years, Johns uses her scientific knowledge of the body to connect it to the spiritual. Chakras aren’t just “ethereal” concepts, she said.
“There are real structures in your body. There's nerve plexuses, there's endocrine glands that are coordinated or associated with those different energy centers,” Johns said.
She’s a certified Reiki instructor, but she most often practices tarot.
“It's interesting to see the energy that comes through when you're in session with someone,” Johns said.
To begin a session, Johns connects what she calls a “spiritual team” — all beings of love and light, or guardian angels. The team could be ancestors, she said, or loved ones who have passed over.
“It's about tapping into that center of love and hope and faith, and the energy that brings you peace and comfort,” Johns said.
Religion can be part of the session, Johns said, though some have come into the store under the impression that offerings are antithetical to religion.
“People come in here and tell us straight out, ‘You guys are demons,’” Jerome said.
But Jerome shared that metaphysical practices often incorporate religion. He named Judaism and Qabalah, a variety of Jewish mysticism, as well as Christianity as examples.
Johns has her own approach.
“If someone is skeptical, I would just say — be open and receptive to all good, and then see what happens. Listen to the messages that you may be getting, and trust that,” Johns said. “Follow that, and see how that feels. See how it feels in your physical body.”