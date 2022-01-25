East Roswell’s dining scene to grow with Bask Steakhouse

ROSWELL, Ga. — The owners of From the Earth Brewing Company are bringing a fresh, new and different dining option to east Roswell called Bask Steakhouse.
Think upscale, white tablecloth service with a focus on prime meats and seafood. Bask will also offer a beverage package including a diverse wine selection, prohibition-style cocktails and barrel-aged beers.
It is expected to open next to From the Earth inside the Connexion Plaza on Holcomb Bridge Road in mid to late spring. Kale Me Crazy and Taco Tsunami are also located inside the shopping center.
Owners Tim and Lisa Stevens said the name itself, Bask, embodies the overall experience they hope to create.
“It’s like ‘basking in the glory,’” Tim said. “It’s supposed to be something that’s experienced through the atmosphere, through the service and through the beverage program. We want every part to be memorable.”
So, while From the Earth and Bask will sit side-by-side, Bask will be an entirely different concept. The steakhouse will occupy a smaller, more intimate space, allowing for features such as a tableside cocktail service. Tim said the one-on-one guest experience will give them an inside look into what it takes to make a “true cocktail” that’s balanced and involves different procedures.
Lisa Stevens, who runs her own marketing firm called MKT Collaborative, will run the marketing side of the steakhouse while Tim and his management team will run the day-to-day operations. Lisa Stevens is a member of Roswell Economic Development and Tourism Inc – the board of directors that oversees Roswell Inc and Visit Roswell.
Meanwhile, Tim Stevens has over 32 years of experience in the restaurant industry during which he’s either opened or been involved in the opening of several fine steakhouses around the country, including Chops Steakhouse and Kaiser’s Chophouse in Atlanta.
He said his passion for the industry stems from spending his summers at his grandparents’ farm in north Florida, where they taught him what “farm-to-table” was before it became popular. The concept refers to sourcing ingredients directly from farms rather than distribution companies.
Today, Tim said his goal is to provide high quality, fresh products at all his businesses.
“I got a lot of my passion from them,” Tim said. “They entertained a lot. Their food was always fantastic. And then just being in the industry as long as I have. My first job was waiting tables at 15 years old. To be in any industry this long you’ve got to have a love for it. Luckily, I’ve been able to make it through and still be super positive about what we’re trying to do.”
Last summer, Tim and Lisa Stevens traveled to Napa Valley, California, to hand-select reserved wines to serve at Bask, and in December they toured farms in Chicago owned by the Allen Brothers and Meats by Linz to get a firsthand look at where their cattle will come from.
The project has been in the works for the past two years. Initially, it was going to be an expansion of From the Earth, but Tim said the concept quickly changed into a steakhouse because there are none east of Ga. 400 from the Perimeter to Cumming. The area is mostly residential and the only upscale eatery in the area is Di Paolo’s Italian restaurant, which Tim and his wife visit often.
“There is a big need for this,” Tim said. “We’re excited to open and bring a different option to east Roswell.”
Roswell Inc Executive Director Steve Stroud said Roswell as a whole has quite a dining scene with over 200 chef-driven family-owned nonfranchise restaurants but Bask will help attract similar businesses to east Roswell in particular.
The area, Stroud said, has been slowly growing with development and transportation opportunities coming in around the Ga. 400 intersection, Holcomb Bridge intersection, Grimes Bridge and the new bridge at Big Creek Parkway.
“All of those will help bring more activity and more restaurants to the area,” Stroud said. “… We’re always looking for opportunities to make sure we’ve got the right mix of businesses because we want people to be able to shop and dine here. There are lots of properties around the Ga. 400 intersection that have the opportunity to be redeveloped, and we see some of the current tenants growing too.”
“I grew up in east Roswell,” he said. “It’s an important part of the city. With these connections between east and west being greater than just Ga. 400, we change the dynamic dramatically. We give exposure to these businesses that might not otherwise be as successful if they don’t have as many folks through their doors.”
Tim and Lisa Stevens hope to begin building Bask the first week of February. For updates on all opening plans, visit Bask Steakhouse on Facebook and Instagram.
