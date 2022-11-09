 Skip to main content
DutchCrafters Amish Furniture open in Alpharetta

DutchCrafters has been the largest internet retailer of Amish-made furniture for more than 18 years.

Owners: Jim and Linse Miller

Description: DutchCrafters has been the largest internet retailer of Amish-made furniture for more than 18 years. We are the destination for solid wood, American-made, Amish furniture that is aligned both with your style and with your values. Since 2003, we have sourced our heirloom-quality furniture from the back roads of Amish country in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. Our furniture is built to be passed down to the next generation. 

Opened: October 2022

Address: 160 N Main St, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Phone: 678-436-5308

Website: dutchcrafters.com/