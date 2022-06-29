Dunwoody’s Campus 244 development welcomes 3 new businesses

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The developers behind Campus 244, Dunwoody’s new mixed-use development on Perimeter Center Parkway, have announced three new businesses coming to the project.

Transportation logistics company Transportation Insight, staffing company Insight Global and restaurant CT Cantina & Taqueria are the latest businesses to sign on for a space in Campus 244. That brings the project to more than 80 percent leased, according to co-developer RocaPoint Partners.

Transportation Insight and Insight Global have both signed long-term leases for portions of the 12-acre development’s 400,000 square foot office building. The companies will bring on employees to the space in late 2023. CT Cantina’s 9,000 square foot restaurant will spill out onto Campus 244’s central greenspace and include an “expansive” patio. Campus 244 will also be home to the 145-key Element Hotel, which will include a lobby bar and chef-driven restaurant.

CT marks Campus 244’s first restaurant tenant. The cantina also has a location in Alpharetta’s Halcyon, another RocaPoint development.

The development’s first phase now has only a “small amount” of restaurant space and two vacant office spaces left to lease. The next phase of construction will focus on a new tech office and life science building that will be between 300,000 and 400,000 square feet.

“In a post-COVID world, today’s workforce desires unique office spaces that combine the best elements of work from home with the best of in-person collaboration,” said Jonathan Schmerin, managing principal of Georgetown Company, one of the project’s developers. “Campus 244 will bring something different to the Central Perimeter market and we’re already seeing interest from a variety of forward-thinking concepts.”

The first phase of Campus 244’s development involves a “reimagining” of the former Gold Kist headquarters into the project’s five-story office building.

— Jake Drukman