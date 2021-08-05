Business Name: Dogtopia of Alpharetta at Halcyon
Name of Owner: Kim Musso
Business description: Dogtopia, is the nation’s leading dog daycare, boarding and spa facility. Their environment allows dogs to feel comfortable and enjoy plenty of playtime and exercise. Dogtopia gives each dog an opportunity to socialize in an environment that gives pet parents peace of mind while they are away.
Date Opened: August 2, 2021
Phone: 770-676-2283
Address: 6275 Cortland Walk, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.