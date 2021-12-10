Developer presents plans for Alpharetta project at public forum

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Developers behind a major, mixed-use project in Alpharetta gave the public a detailed look at the layout plans at a Community Zoning Information meeting Dec. 8.
Attorney Julie Sellers, representing developer Southwest Value Partners, said plans call for transforming the current Hewlett-Packard corporate campus at Windward Parkway and Westside Parkway into a community that will include residential, commercial and more than 1 million square feet of new office space.
The 51-acre development is called Continuum.
Representatives were on hand from the design team of Gensler architects, civil engineering firm Kimley-Horn and landscape architects HGOR.
Drawings presented at the Zoom meeting show five buildings exclusive for office use, including three existing on the campus. Another half-dozen buildings will include a mix of office and retail and office and residential.
Sellers described the current campus as a large office building with a “sea of parking lots.”
“We are creating a state-of-the-art community with the proper mixture of uses that are required to attract and support corporate clients that are looking to call Alpharetta home,” Sellers said.
Southwest Value Partners is proposing to add 82 condominiums, 488 apartments and a 218-room hotel on the site. Plans also call for adding 77,600 square feet of commercial and retail space and 1 million square feet of new office space. The existing 517,000-square-foot office building will be renovated.
The property will devote close to 6 acres of civic space, including a village green to serve as a gathering area surrounded by office, retail and restaurants. There will be nearly 3 acres of amenity space.
Sellers said builders will include pathways and landscaped drives to provide residents and workers with a sense of place.
“This is really modernizing the campus with high-quality design,” Sellers said.
The Zoom meeting allowed for questions, and the first inquiry was about traffic, pointing out that nearly 600 residential units are bound to have an effect. The individual remarked that Alpharetta’s City Center has added so many homes and apartments that traffic has become all but impossible in the downtown area.
Sellers said that while she could not speak to details of City Center, the Continuum development will have fewer apartments than what can be found at Avalon. She also said the property is at the corner of two major arteries near Ga. 400.
“Any development is certainly going to have some traffic, but the traffic generated by this … it’s certainly not going to have an adverse effect, especially given the access points and the location,” Sellers said.
A traffic study, she said, is now underway with the Atlanta Regional Commission.
Under Georgia law, any large-scale development, or one that is likely to impact neighboring jurisdictions, is subject to review as a Development of Regional Impact. The Atlanta Regional Commission conducts these reviews in the 11-county metro Atlanta area. After the review is complete, the local government retains its authority to make the final decision on whether to approve the development.
Continuum is scheduled to be presented for consideration before the Alpharetta Planning Commission on Feb. 3. It will go before the City Council for final consideration Feb. 28.
