Developer breaks ground on luxury homestead in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — Champagne in hand, blue skies above, Vision Development President Steven Smith toasted the launch Nov. 1 of a new European-style homestead site in Milton.
“It’s good seeing dirt moved around,” Smith said to a crowd of builders and dignitaries gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Berkshire Hathaway for Homestead at Milton.
The development sits on 180 acres just south of Bell Memorial Park on Hopewell Road. It will include 36 custom, luxury homes on a former 18-hole golf course. Homes will start at $3 million with lots ranging from 3-10 acres.
Milton City Councilman Paul Moore said the city has discussed the vision of large lot development for more than five years and is looking forward to seeing it come to fruition.
“It’s the beginning of a vision that we’ve held for a long time about preservation of green space and this accomplishes both; it gives you a homestead with the natural beauty of a home lot,” Moore aid.
The design vision for the homes will “set the tone for harmony in detail” while each home will be unique.
Architect Stephen Fuller said to convert a pristine piece of land into custom home lots — of low density — is something he is looking forward to. Fuller has more than 30 years’ experience combining traditional classic facades with open floor plans. He is responsible for the creation of more than 20 master planned communities in the United States and other countries.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Fuller said. “Ultimately, it really is about the architecture, but in this case the property is so spectacular that each lot deserves the marriage of a really spectacular, custom, timeless house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.