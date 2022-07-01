Developer announces plan to redevelop Perimeter site

DUNWOODY, Ga. — North Carolina-based Grubb Properties announced June 24 that it plans to redevelop the Park at Perimeter Center East to build a mixed-use hub with residential and commercial property.

The company says it intends to have the 19.4-acre site rezoned to allow more than 600 multifamily housing units and a 90,000 square foot nursing facility in addition to restaurant and retail space. Company officials say the project would actually reduce the proposed density of the site because it was previously approved for 900 residential units and a 500,000-square-foot office building.

The site, located off Ashford Dunwoody Road just east of the Park Place shopping center, is currently occupied by mid-rise buildings and a large parking lot.

The redeveloped residential component is planned to consist of 250 age-restricted multifamily units and 360 apartments “geared toward first-time renters and urban professionals.” The company plans to build a 2-acre park as the development’s centerpiece and a multi-use trail to connect it to Perimeter Mall and the Georgetown neighborhood.

“Grubb is committed to creating a project that serves as a catalyst for transformative change in the community,” Grubb Senior Vice President of Development Paul O'Shaughnessy said. “Our hope for Park at Perimeter Center East is to create an active neighborhood that is complementary to Central Perimeter’s dynamic economic growth.”

The apartments will be built under the company’s Link Apartments brand and will range from 400 to 1,100 square feet. Grubb has built apartments under the Link brand in Atlanta and Smyrna.

The company is partnering with nonprofit health care system ProMedica to create the nursing facility, which is expected to employ up to 300 people.

Grubb plans to submit its application to rezone the site in mid-July.

— Jake Drukman