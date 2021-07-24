Business Name: CubanosATL
Name Of Owners: Ozzy Llanes
Business Description: Cubanos ATL - Atlanta’s spot for authentic Cuban sandwiches and coffee brings the flavors of Havana to Atlanta.
Month Opened: May 2021
Phone: (404) 889-8948
Address: 930 Market Place Blvd - 30041.
Website: https://www.cubanosatl.com/
