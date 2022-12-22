Cookerly Public Relations names Stewart as CEO

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Cookerly Public Relations, a Southeastern public relations and marketing agency with clients including McDonald’s, SunTrust and Mercedes-Benz, has announced Cory Stewart as the company’s chief executive officer. Stewart will join Cookerly’s president Stephen Brown in leading the firm.
“As I take on this new role, I’m highly cognizant that our reputation, carefully built on quality work, is the sum of many dedicated colleagues’ efforts,” Stewart said.
Stewart will take over the position from founder Carol Cookerly, who will step aside from some responsibilities and focus on the crisis and issues practice.
“While the firm bears my name, for more than a decade I have not directly impacted many of our clients,” Cookerly said.
The firm was founded more than 30 years ago, originally known for managing high-profile issues and crises. It became a full-service communications provider 25 years ago.
Stewart joined the company in 2005. He had previously served as the firm’s chief operating officer. He’s provided counsel and campaign executions for clients across a variety of sectors.
Prior to joining Cookerly, he worked in the banking industry as a regional marketing officer for BBVA bank in Birmingham, Alabama. He also serves as a board member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House and the Coastal Conservation Association Atlanta Chapter. Stewart previously served on the Chattahoochee Nature Center.