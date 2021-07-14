Name: Comfort & Company
Owner: Karlie Allen
Business description: Comfort & Company is a bohemian pop-up picnic business where we help you celebrate life’s moments. We specialize in date nights, birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, girls’ nights out and anything you can dream of. These picnics can be created anywhere from a park to your backyard.
Opened: April 1, 2021
Phone: (770) 906-3333
Address: Alpharetta, GA
Website: www.comfortandcompanyatl.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.