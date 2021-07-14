Katie Allen

ALLEN

Name: Comfort & Company

Owner: Karlie Allen

Business description: Comfort & Company is a bohemian pop-up picnic business where we help you celebrate life’s moments. We specialize in date nights, birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, girls’ nights out and anything you can dream of. These picnics can be created anywhere from a park to your backyard.

Opened: April 1, 2021

Phone: (770) 906-3333

Address: Alpharetta, GA

Website: www.comfortandcompanyatl.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.