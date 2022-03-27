Chic Evolution brings international art to Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In the heart of downtown Alpharetta, off Market Street, sits an unassuming, mostly unknown art gallery and store called Chic Evolution in Art.

Surrounded by treat shops and trendy clothing stores, most passersby don’t give Chic a second look. Alpharetta isn’t known as a bustling community of art connoisseurs. Even so, the gallery displays the vibrant, passionate works of established and up-and-coming modern artists from around the world.

Inside the small storefront sits Charlie Wilson, the gallery’s art director. He doesn’t try to play up the gallery’s popularity; he admits that foot traffic is low. But he said most who enter the gallery are buyers, and one sale can usually pay the gallery’s rent for the whole month.

That stability doesn’t come cheap, of course. Pieces in the gallery cost up to tens of thousands of dollars, and even the lower-end pieces will run a customer $2,500.

Despite Alpharetta’s limited visual art scene, Wilson said the city makes for a good gallery location. He said the gallery was formerly located amid the vibrant art community in Atlanta, but even then, customers would only buy one or two pieces in the city.

“People have bigger houses here, more wall space,” Wilson said. “In Atlanta, people had apartments. They don’t have the space to hang a lot of art.”

Chic’s Alpharetta location opened in 2019. The gallery also has locations in Milton and Fort Lauderdale, though the Milton gallery is by appointment-only.

The gallery doesn’t just pick random pieces of art to sell. Wilson said the gallery fosters long-term relationships with each of the artists whose work it sells, having their pieces shipped from places like France, Brazil and Quebec.

Wilson said artists are willing to pay to ship their own art, a process that requires special care. He said shipping can sometimes cost artists up to $5,000.

While the gallery does well for itself, Wilson said he’d love to see more art lovers in the community stop in and to see Chic’s variety of paintings and sculptures.

More photos of Chic’s artwork, along with artist profiles, can be found on the gallery’s website chicevolutioninart.com.