Chef Ale takes a personal journey through food

ATLANTA — Chef Ale Peek started her journey as a chocolatier five years ago, brandishing her assorted boxes of chocolate with “Art & Taste.” In the beginning, creating artisan chocolate was a way to represent the Acworth-based chef.
Peek’s boxes of assorted, brilliantly colored artisan chocolate contain unexpected flavor profiles, like chia lime, mango chamoy and Cafe Canela, a Mexican spiced coffee. Assortments are vegan and gluten-free, made with natural ingredients and without preservatives. Peek said health is her number one focus.
“I love chocolate, and chocolate loves me,” she said.
Her father, who recently passed, also loved chocolate.
“My father was a very important piece in my life,” Peek said with tears in her eyes. “He was a chocoholic. We were chocoholics together.”
They shared many good moments, she said. Her father was the first one to tell her that cacao is from Mexico.
“Yeah, he loved chocolate,” Peek said, laughing.
Peek, who’s from Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico, has an extensive background in the culinary arts, earning culinary degrees from Colegio Superior de Gastronomía in Mexico City and Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. In Paris, she honed her pastry skills, which is another of her specialties.
Peek found her love for cooking at an early age.
Her maternal great-grandparents owned a hotel where her great-grandmother cooked for guests. Peek said her great-grandmother had a natural talent, and she would eventually learn from her through her mother’s recipes.
She also recalled spending holiday vacations on her grandfather’s ranch near Capula, a town known for its beautiful, iconic clay Day of the Dead catrinas. While on the ranch, Peek formed a relationship with food, learning everything about cows, the milk, the cheese, the cream, and produce like zucchinis, corn and Mexican cherries, which are called capulínes.
“When I was a little girl, I was always curious, always helping, always making a mess in the kitchen,” Peek said. “I was always trying to learn.”
She grew up and decided on a culinary career, despite her family’s wishes.
When she moved to the states, Peek worked as a pastry chef for Chef JOEL’s and as an instructor at Le Cordon Bleu in Atlanta.
After settling down, getting married and having two children, she felt the urge to start creating again and chose chocolate, a touchstone to her father.
Over time, becoming a U.S. citizen and developing more relationships, Peek said her work evolved from a means of self-representation to incorporate the American market.
The business grew for Peek. In addition to her chocolatier work, she started catering for different companies. The food is wide-ranging, including Latin dishes like chiles en nogada (poblano peppers stuffed with ground beef and pecan-Jerez sauce) to Italian bruschetta. She also sells weekly meals, primarily for working mothers who don’t have time to cook, and hosts seasonal classes for kids, ages 5 to 12.
This past month, Peek introduced a new product, a vanilla paste sourced from a summer trip to Mexico.
“Vanilla is supposed to be from our land,” she said, amid remarks about Mexico’s history involving the Spanish.
While her artisan chocolates remain at the center, Peek said that teaching is the most important feature in her array of offerings.
“Teaching is the best way to grow,” she said. “My mom told me one day, ‘If you want to leave something in someone, try to teach.’”
The pandemic interrupted plans to open a business front. For now, Peek uses a commercial kitchen at her church, St. Clare in Acworth. But, Peek said that she’s been considering at least another office.
She’s currently working on a book of Mexican recipes. Her audience is two-fold.
The book would be for people like her American friends, who have asked her to make dishes such as Adobo. But, it’s also for people from Mexico who currently live in the U.S. and want a taste of home.
An online store is in the works.
Dunwoody recently hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, where Peek sold her Art & Taste chocolates alongside her homemade vanilla paste.
Peek said that at Latin festivals, like the one in Dunwoody, she’s noticed something from conversations with those who attend.
“I can see how people from other countries who have arrived here to stay in the United States — they are very, very thirsty,” she said. “They are thirsty for their roots.”
For more information, visit alechef.org. For consultation with Chef Ale, email chefaletoile@gmail.com or call (678) 906-0074.