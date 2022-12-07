Cafe Landmark connects guests to Ukraine culture

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Svitlana Bogorodska opened Cafe Landmark in Johns Creek last year because she missed the “spirits” in her small, yet crowded, Ukrainian city and wanted to create something that had the same ambience.
Born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, a city bordering Russia, she moved to the United States six years ago with her husband. Before opening her business, Bogorodska struggled to find a sense of community, in part, because of the language barrier. She said she prefers her native language to express emotion.
But Cafe Landmark, tucked into a shopping center on Jones Bridge Road with an unassuming facade, provides comfort to Bogorodska — not only for her, through its Ukrainian cuisine and atmosphere, but also for patrons who long for what they’ve had to leave behind.
A bright, blue and yellow sign that reads “Stand with Ukraine” in all caps, driven into the ground, greets visitors as they walk inside.
Bogorodska’s perspectives echoed the cafe’s mission, available on her website, which is to provide guests “a feeling of their native culture and atmosphere, where they are welcomed and accepted, where they are warm and comfortable.”
She said she saw an “empty room” for something like Cafe Landmark, noting she isn’t the only one who misses the culture — like others from Ukraine and people from Russia, who still share a lot of common ground, despite the war.
“I know that it’s not popular right now to think that … but in Russia, there are good people,” Bogorodska said. “They are also victims, they also lost something.”
A meeting ground
Bogorodska hurried through the front door into the back to set down her belongings and returned with a sweet smile and easygoing presence.
“Would you like coffee?” she asked, after extending her hand for a soft handshake. “It’s so cold outside.”
Preparing a cup of Raf, one of her favorite drinks made with espresso, cream and vanilla sugar, Bogorodska described its origin. Raf, native to Russia but also popular in nearby countries like Ukraine, is short for Rafael — the man who invented the drink in the mid-’90s.
Bogorodska said she also likes cappuccino with hazelnut, adding pine nuts to her cup of Raf for a special blend. The nutty flavor makes for a “great combination,” she said.
Middle-aged with comely features, Bogorodska styled her hair in a French braid and wore a silk scarf around her neck. She sat across the table, occasionally sipping her drink in the well-decorated space that had soft light and house music playing in the background. She spoke of a host of things — like Ukrainian coffee shops, which are exceptionally social places.
“In my place, people come to meet each other,” Bogorodska said. “A cup of coffee is just a good reason to meet each other.”
In Kharkiv, people don’t spend much time in the car, she said, because they walk from place to place, all the time connecting. But that isn’t possible around here, she said, where everything is so spread out.
Cafe Landmark is also for people who are connoisseurs of taste, rather than for those who go for “black liquid” to be guzzled down for quick energy, Bogorodska said.
Food, a ‘symbol of home’
Outside of coffee and other beverages like bubble tea, the menu at Cafe Landmark boasts a diverse range of food.
The cafe, once owned by someone from Hong Kong, at one point only offered Asian plates. In case old customers return, expecting the old menu, Bogorodska kept the Asian flair. But still, she centers her personal twist of traditional Ukrainian, Slavic quick bites, like borsch and cheese pancakes.
Borsch, also spelled as “borscht,” is a vibrant, fuchsia-colored savory soup made with beef and pork, vegetables like tomato, carrot and potato, and beetroot. It’s usually served with toasted bread and a dollop of sour cream on the side, both provided in her kind gesture of laying out a sample spread, on a green, leaf-shaped placemat.
Bogorodska said borsch has historical roots — centuries ago, families came together to eat it, portioned from a big pot. She also talked about her love for her mother’s style of cooking borsch, which used canned fish and comes from an era when food was sparse.
“Borsch is something you don’t like when you’re a little kid because it’s not sweet,” she said, laughing. “But you adore it as an adult … It’s like a symbol of home because that’s something that your mom will cook when she knows you will visit her.”
She reenacted a familiar scene and said, “When you came …” and theatrically smelled the air — “I feel like borsch was not done so long ago.”
Cheese pancakes, a sweet dish made from farmers cheese, was served with berries and a shot of condensed milk — a joy among Ukrainians, she said.
And there was another side of sour cream.
Bogorodska later recalled an episode of “Friends,” which she uses to learn English, where Ross asks Monica about a Ukrainian kid she used to hang out with in junior high. In the episode, Monica said one of the reasons is because his mom would put sour cream on everything.
Stepping from a ‘seashell’
Bogorodska spent a good while talking about her gratitude for all the people she’s met at Cafe Landmark, who had visited to show support and help her following the Russian invasion of Ukraine early last year.
“I just thought everyone lived inside of their own seashell,” she said.
The pain in Bogorodska’s eyes and heard in her voice when talking about the devastation of the war was palpable, but also the hope that people gave her, brightening her outlook. Describing herself as someone who was once more emotionally closed off, she said the outpouring of support changed her.
“It was a kind of miracle that you could see with your eyes,” she said. “Because I have never seen it before — that compassion.”
Because of her customers’ sincerity, Bogorodska said she would come home and share her experience with her husband. She also shared her uplifting experience with friends still in Ukraine, who frequently send her updates.
One update Bogorodska recently received was about a coffee shop, the chosen meeting point with her friends. The cafe recently printed new cups.
“I want just to breathe that smell that’s inside,” she said.
Bogorodska received other messages that illustrate the bravery and resilience of Ukranians, who try to continue life as normal and focus on the future, undeterred by their war-torn surroundings.
“I admire the people who are so brave when everything around them is broken,” she said. “But they don’t agree with it.”