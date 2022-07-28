Broker lists downtown Alpharetta restaurant for bargain price

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — If you’re looking to break into the restaurant business in Alpharetta, now might be the time.
Atlanta restaurant real estate brokers The Schumacher Group has listed a “well established” restaurant and bar in downtown Alpharetta for sale, fully staffed and fully equipped, for just $295,000. The listing does not identify the restaurant or specific location, and agent Steven Josovitz declined to elaborate. Josovitz said the restaurant is on a special “fire sale” price.
According to the listing, the restaurant space is 3,500 square feet and seats more than 110 customers with a 20-seat bar and 40-seat outdoor space. Estimated opening costs are $1.1 million, and monthly rent for the space is $13,000.
“Sales have reached close to $2 million on dinner only… adding lunch and additional shifts will dramatically increase sales,” the listing notes.
Josovitz has also listed a restaurant and bar in downtown Roswell for sale for $395,000. The Roswell location is listed as being 2,200 square feet with an 1,800 square foot patio, seating 65 in the dining room, 55 on the patio and about 20 at the bar. The location is similarly unnamed.
Rent for the Roswell location is listed at $3,200. The listing states that the location made more than $150,000 in profit in 2021, and that 2022 business has been tracking even higher.
The location is noted as being fully staffed but is not stated to be fully equipped.