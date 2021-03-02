Brief: Wellstar names exec to advance strategy in patient experience

MARIETTA, Ga. – Wellstar Health System, one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated healthcare systems, has hired Hank Capps, M.D., as executive vice president and chief information and digital officer. Dr. Capps will be responsible for advancing the system’s digital strategy to reimagine and enhance the consumer healthcare journey and experience, while evolving and optimizing the not-for-profit company’s operational technology-based platforms, processes, and partnerships.
Dr. Capps joins Wellstar after more than 18 years with Novant Health in North Carolina, where he held a series of clinical and administrative roles as an executive leader.
“At Wellstar, we put people at the center of everything we do, and that includes our digital strategy,” said Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO, Wellstar Health System. “As both healthcare delivery and technology continue to evolve at a rapid pace, Wellstar is focused on how to accelerate and leverage the intersection of these two industries to improve patient care and outcomes. Dr. Capps is the experienced and visionary leader we need to define the path forward for our system and the communities we serve.”
The global COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented shift in the healthcare industry, resulting in consumer and provider demand for next-generation care and tools. Dr. Capps will head a team of technology and digital healthcare experts to identify gaps and opportunities in healthcare delivery and consumer engagement to create innovative, world-class solutions that fulfill this expectation.
“Wellstar’s industry leadership in healthcare excellence is grounded in continually and intentionally enhancing both the patient and provider experience,” said Dr. Capps. “The pandemic has impacted the dynamic of that consumer journey, accelerating technology adoption and exacerbating the need for creative solutions that enable access to quality care.”
