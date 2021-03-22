CUMMING, Ga. — Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation is among 32 electric cooperatives in Georgia that now collectively share in power production from a new 200-megawatt solar portfolio that includes three utility-scale projects in South Georgia.
The total capacity of the three sites will collectively provide enough low-cost, renewable energy to serve more than 35,000 EMC households. As a clean energy source, its environmental offset is equivalent to more than 350,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.
All three sites feature single-axis tracking modules that rotate to follow the sun, a technology advancement that produces approximately 20 percent more energy than fixed-tilt installations, allowing participating cooperatives to maximize the energy output.
Green Power EMC, the renewable energy provider owned by 38 Georgia Electric Membership Corporations, including Sawnee EMC, is purchasing the full power output of the three solar facilities and providing it to participating electric cooperatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.