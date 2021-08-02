CUMMING, Ga. – Sawnee EMC recently completed its annual member-wide satisfaction survey, asking more than 166,000 member-owners were asked to participate. Surveys were completed online, via an email invitation, or by using a printed postcard included in all May billing statements.
Member responses were sent to the developers of the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), a national group who measures customer satisfaction across multiple industries throughout the entire United States.
For 2021, Sawnee EMC received an ACSI score of 93 out of a maximum score of 100, one of the highest in the nation among utilities. Sawnee’s score is higher than all 2021 investor-owned utility scores and it places Sawnee 21 points higher than the average cooperative utility score of 72, and 22 points higher than the municipal utilities score of 71, as per the ACSI Utility Sector Report.
“This year’s ACSI score provides a unique benchmark for us and our members and is a great measure of our members overall satisfaction with us as a company,” said Michael A. Goodroe, Sawnee EMC President and CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.