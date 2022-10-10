Brief: Leadership North Fulton celebrates 2023 graduating class

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce this month announced the graduating members of its Leadership North Fulton Class of 2023.
The 29 graduates include business leaders, city officials, representatives from local school systems and institutions of higher education, who gather to explore issues facing the North Fulton County region and local municipalities.
“Leadership North Fulton has been the region’s signature leadership development program for more than 30 years,” chamber officials said. “Each year, graduating participants join the ranks of more than 500 LNF alumni and continue to invest in our communities through their time and talent.”
The 2023 Graduating Class of Leadership North Fulton includes:
- Ashley Allen, Roswell Inc
- Lori Allen, Wellstar Health System
- John Asbell, Georgia Power Company
- Lenor Bromberg, City of Roswell
- Sarah Buckley, Amana Academy
- Mary Beth Byerly, University of North Georgia
- Fabiola Clermont, Chattahoochee Nature Center
- Kevin Drucker, Home2 Suites by Hilton Roswell
- Bob Erramilli, City Council member - Johns Creek
- Christopher Gardner, The Hilbert Law Firm, LLC
- John Gilmore, Truist Bank
- Bill Godshall Frazier & Deeter, LLC
- Maggie Goldman, Buy & Sell Differently
- Charles Hagins, Atlanta Gas Light
- Ben Huard, GO Agency
- Anita Jupin, City of Milton
- Nakia Mattis, Fresenius Medical Care
- Tangela McFarlane, The Cottage School
- Lance Morsell, City of Alpharetta
- Davis Myers, Choate Construction Company
- Rachel Newcomer, Summit Counseling Center
- Sophia Niemeyer, Greater North Fulton Chamber
- Alison Nooks, Mercer University
- Kyle Paske, Briskin, Cross & Sanford, LLC
- Ashton Pellicano, Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC
- Melissa Pinsky, North Fulton Community Charities
- Sophia Pittman, Gwinnett Technical College
- Terry Vilayhong, Truist Bank
- Jacob Wasson, Parrish Construction Group
To learn more about Leadership North Fulton and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce visit www.leadershipnorthfulton.com and www.gnfcc.com.