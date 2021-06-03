FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Harry Norman Realtors recently announced two new members, Alison Dri and Andrea Young, have joined the company at its The Collection at Forsyth office.
Dri, who has lived in the Atlanta area for over 40 years, is a graduate of Baylor University and the Barney Fletcher School of Real Estate and is a member of the 400 North Board of Realtors. She will serve buyers and sellers in Forsyth County, Lake Lanier and across the North Atlanta market.
Dri is a Cumming resident with her husband, Fred, and their seven children.
“I bring a pragmatic, calm, and thoughtful mindset to complicated transactions,” Dri said. “I pride myself on prioritizing while multi-tasking, yet at the same time, focusing on the big picture and keeping track of the details.”
Young is a graduate of Auburn University and the Barney Fletcher School of Real Estate and will also serve the Forsyth County, Lake Lanier and North Atlanta market.
She has lived in the Atlanta area for 22 years and is currently an Alpharetta resident along with her husband, Richard, and their six children.
“My experience in raising six kids in the north Atlanta area gives me an extensive knowledge of the area schools, sports activities and community,” Young said. “I love helping people find a place to plant roots and thrive.”
