Brief: Forsyth County Chamber to host business inclusion conference

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Local business leaders will examine inclusion in a rapidly changing workplace at an all-day conference Aug. 23.
The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce’s OneForsyth program will host the inclusion incubator event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Forsyth County Conference Center on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
Business leaders will have the opportunity to enhance their workplaces by learning from industry experts, while developing solutions to recruit and retain inclusive, talented employees.
“OneForsyth’s Inclusion Incubator provides a space for our business leaders to assess and enhance inclusion within their workplace,” said James McCoy, president and CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.
The event will feature multiple sessions throughout the day and will focus on a wide variety of subjects.
“In today’s workforce climate, it is more important than ever that our businesses prioritize the way that they recruit and retain talent,” McCoy said. “The Inclusion Incubator provides access to subject matter experts who can guide our businesses in building corporate core values, normalizing tough topics and marketing with an inclusive lens.”
To register for the event and purchase tickets to eat breakfast and lunch at the conference center, visit the Forsyth County Chamber online at www.focochamber.org.