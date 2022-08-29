Brief: Academy Sports opens in Perimeter Center

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Academy Sports + Outdoors announced Aug. 23 it is opening a location in Perimeter Square Shopping Center.
The Texas-based retailer is slated to celebrate the ribbon cutting Friday, Aug. 26. The 50,200 square-foot store will carry an assortment of sporting and outdoor merchandise.
“Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to continue to serve the Atlanta, GA community and provide customers the gear that makes having fun easy and affordable,” said Sam Johnson, Academy’s executive vice president of Retail Operations.
The launch marks the 12th store in metro Atlanta and 20th in the state.