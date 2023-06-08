 Skip to main content
Boutique education service to launch in north Atlanta

BIZ 0601 Tutorville BRIEF.jpeg

Ryan Moore and Jess Rogers sign closing documents for the Buckhead franchise of TutorVille.

 TUTORVILLE/PROVIDED

ATLANTA — TutorVille, the Texas-based boutique education service founded in 2009, will expand to Atlanta this July, offering personalized and holistic educational support to local students.

“We’re thrilled that Atlanta is our first expansion market,” TutorVille President and CEO Jess Rogers said. “This community puts a premium on education, which is reinforced by the high percentage of private school enrollment. Additionally, given the number of top colleges and universities in the area, it offers an excellent pool of candidates for a carefully curated and vetted team of tutors.”

TutorVille offers holistic, individualized and nurturing approach to tutoring, homeschooling and all-around support from primary school all the way through college, officials said.

This branch of the TutorVille franchise will serve nine zip codes in Buckhead and will be operated by the Atlanta-based start-up entrepreneur, Ryan Moore.

Reach Alexander Popp at 770-847-7404. Follow him on Twitter @Popp2Alex.