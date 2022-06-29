Boston Scientific sees $75 million incentive for new Johns Creek plant

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Massachusetts-based medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific is expanding into Johns Creek.

The company produces, designs and develops medical devices and procedures for specialized health care providers. It has facilities and headquarters across the U.S., Europe, Central America, Asia and South Africa.

The Development Authority of Fulton County gave final approval June 28 to a $75 million revenue bond for the facility that will provide the company a 10-year property tax abatement on its new plant. Until Tuesday, the Development Authority referred to the Boston Scientific development under the codename “Project Lemon Lime.”

Boston Scientific already has a presence in Alpharetta, and its new Johns Creek facility will be at the former State Farm campus on Johns Creek Parkway, adjacent to a newly planned mixed-use development headed by Avalon developer Mark Toro’s company.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced the new facility Tuesday afternoon, saying it represents a $62.5 million investment from the company and will bring about 340 new jobs to Fulton County.

“As home to some of the leading universities and technical colleges in the country, Georgia produces top talent for growing fields like the life sciences industry,” Kemp stated. “I look forward to seeing the impact of this expansion here in Georgia and far beyond as they keep the Peach State on the cutting edge of medical science.”

Fulton County Director of Economic Development Samir Abdullahi said the facility’s announcement gives Fulton County “the opportunity to say we stole bio life sciences out of Boston.” He said the project was a great win for Johns Creek and would help vitalize the city’s Town Center project.

Former Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker, who now serves as the Development Authority’s treasurer, said he and Mayor John Bradberry are extremely excited to welcome Boston Scientific to the city.