Boozy dog park to open in Alpharetta June 24

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — If you enjoy dogs and drinks, you’re going to love the new attraction soon to come to Alpharetta.
Fetch Park, an “off-leash dog park bar and social hub” concept, is set to open its fourth location at 11440 Maxwell Road, up the street from Ameris Bank Amphitheater on June 24. The space will feature a full-service bar and an “expansive” greenspace for dogs and humans alike.
The Alpharetta location will join Fetch Park’s two Atlanta locations and one in Columbus. It will also feature outdoor televisions, cooling stations and shaded seating. It will contain an Airstream equipped with a selection of beer, wine and spirits, as well as a coffee bar.
The park is designed to resemble an old-school minor league baseball field, a nod to founder Stephen Ochs’ past in baseball. The park will be decorated with murals and illuminated signage and enclosed with fences. Attendants, called “Woof Wardens,” will be present to ensure the safety of guests and dogs and maintain park grounds.
The park will also contain a second, on-leash area with a patio, a shipping container bar with coffee and cocktails, a food truck lane and two beach volleyball courts that will host leagues and tournaments. No dogs will be allowed on the volleyball courts.
“We’ve listened to our guests’ overwhelming desire to add more locations to the metro Atlanta area,” Ochs said. “We’re thrilled to work hand in hand with the City of Alpharetta to make Fetch happen in the best way possible for the many dogs and humans in the neighborhood who love the Fetch Park experience but want it closer to home.”
The park will host regularly scheduled events, including a live music series, stand-up comedy shows, trivia and singles’ nights.
The park will be free for humans to enter, and a membership program will be available for dogs, ranging from a $10 daily rate to monthly and annual memberships that include access to all Fetch Park locations. Dogs are required to be spayed or neutered and have up-to-date vaccinations.
Fetch Park Alpharetta will hold its grand opening at 6 p.m. June 24.
— Jake Drukman