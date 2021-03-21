Blue skies in Roswell: Charitable group opens "Sunny and Ranney" store

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell-based philanthropic group Sunshine on a Ranney Day is furthering its positive impact to the local special-needs community with the organization’s latest venture, Sunny and Ranney Home Furnishings and Décor in Roswell.

The store, opened last November at 109B Oak Street, sells furniture donated by companies and uses the profits to fund home makeovers for families with special-needs kids. Over 140 families have had their homes renovated by Sunshine on a Ranney Day.

The organization is the latest venture of Holly Ranney and her husband, Peter.

The couple, inspired by a church sermon, found their calling to use their networks and resources to help others. Ranney has a background in furniture and design, and Peter has extensive construction experience, which led to the creation of Sunshine on a Ranney Day.

The organization started as a hobby in 2012 when the couple had corporate jobs. In 2013, Ranney and Peter did a renovation for the family of Tripp Halstead, who at two-years old was hit by a tree limb when it fell, causing a severe brain injury.

“After that, we kind of realized that after working in these homes…that these families needed so much more, and there's so much need out there,” Ranney said. “So, in 2014, I ended up leaving my corporate job and taking the charity on full time, and then we just focused on growing it.”

The next step for growing the charity was opening Sunny and Ranney Home Furnishings and Décor last year. The store gets inventory from various market showrooms and other sources as furniture is switched out and samples need a new home.

The store has about 10 showrooms of donated furniture, and all profits go toward the charity and the home makeovers. The store sells a little bit of everything for bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms, except for mattresses.

“We focus on making sure that the quality of stuff that we have is very nice,” Ranney said. “It's stuff from market showrooms to designer warehouses, and we just got a bunch of stuff from a builder, like a model home. It was all new stuff that they just had to get out of it because they were going to sell the model home.”

The product changes every week as new inventory arrives. The store does take individual donations if items are in good condition and up to date. Ranney asks that anyone interested in donating furniture should email the store with pictures of the item(s), and the group can decide to accept the donation before it is dropped off.

Sunny and Ranney’s store has provided needed funds to continue the organization’s efforts. The timing of the store’s opening was critical because the group’s annual gala, which raised about half a million dollars each year, was cancelled in 2020.

“Our store opened in November last year, and in the first month, I mean, the income that we were able to bring in from the sales of that actually really kind of put our charity back to where we should be,” Ranney said. “And it's only going to increase.”

She added that the store is a great way to raise money because people get to buy a cool, nice piece of furniture and know that their purchase is helping children. The store has also garnered more exposure for the charity and more social media followers.

“As soon as you walk in the store you learn about the charity, so everybody, by the time they leave after shopping, has learned about Sunshine on a Ranney Day,” Ranney said. “It's actually been really good for the charity, because it's not just a shopping experience and helping raise money, it's also exposure.”

Sunny and Ranney is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.