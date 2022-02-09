Berkshire Hathaway announces promotions

ATLANTA — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties announced new leadership for some of its North Georgia offices Jan. 31.
Kaylin Pound has been promoted to regional manager and senior vice president. In her new role, she will oversee operations and sales efforts for the company’s Canton, Woodstock and North Georgia offices. Pound brings more than 40 years of real estate experience to the role.
“Kaylin brings such energy and positivity to her new role,” said Dan Forsman, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “It has been an honor to work with her for over 30 years, and I am truly honored and delighted to congratulate Kaylin on her new position.
John Morris has been named senior vice president and managing broker of the company’s Woodstock office, where he will lead company initiatives and work with associates to promote successful business strategies.
Morris previously served as vice president of agent engagement and productivity. He has over 16 years of experience in real estate.
“John has been a huge asset to our company for years,” Forsman said. “His leadership, real estate experience and technical knowledge is a benefit to our management team, and I join our entire organization in congratulating him on this well-deserved promotion.”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has more than 1,500 associates and 26 locations across Metro Atlanta and north Georgia. It generated more than $5.2 billion in sales volume last year.
— Jake Drukman
