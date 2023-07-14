Battle and Brew creates geek and gamer haven

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The team behind Battle and Brew has spent the past 15 years creating a hub for all things game and geek culture in Sandy Springs, where people can find community and comfort through pop-culture offerings.

Battle and Brew was the first video game restaurant, bar and venue in the United States according to the establishment’s general manager Ryan Blake. The concept came out of the “natural evolution” of gaming and its popularity.

Blake pointed to the popularity of arcades in the past, usually located in shopping malls. People could go to play casually for hours. Some restaurants may have also featured an arcade game in their dining room, but Blake said the Battle and Brew team wanted to modernize the old-fashioned approach.

“As times evolved, gaming systems became more elaborate,” Blake said. “If you want to keep their interest you have to keep up with the times.”

Thus, Battle and Brew opened with a pay-as-you-play hourly game model. The restaurant and bar features various console games, including Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation models. It also offers desktop computer games, set up next to each other for potential multi-player gaming.

Customers can pay an hourly fee as an individual or group for unlimited play at any of the desktop setups or communal couches. They can also opt for board games and tabletop games, like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons.

The restaurant has had to keep up with an ever-expanding catalog of video games, particularly as gaming continues to grow mainstream popularity. A 2022 report by the Entertainment Software Association found about two-thirds of Americans, more than 215 million people, play games regularly.

But Battle and Brew wants to cater to all types of people and subcultures. Blake said many customers who come in don’t even play games, rather, they participate in events and partake in the food and drinks.

The menu is jam-packed with pop culture references, which the manager said comes with not being a “corporate” establishment. Battle and Brew’s chefs, bar managers and bartenders all get to concoct their own seasonal offerings.

The cocktails vary from drinks like the Princess Peach, a reference to the Super Mario franchise, to Eda the Owl Lady, named after a character in Disney’s animated show the “Owl House.”

Together, the food, drinks and ambiance combine a host of different subcultures — which Blake said is “not defined by one thing.”

To play into different interests the business hosts various events, like trivia, cosplay nights and miniature figurine painting sessions. Blake is particularly proud of the trivia nights, which switch up themes every week.

“We’ve always believed this is the hardest trivia in Atlanta,” Blake said.

The events are a hit with customers. On an average night, they have about 30 teams attend the competition. For more popular themes like Disney trivia, up to 75 teams turn out.

“The entire restaurant was in full Disney cosplay,” Blake said.

The night turned into a full-throated Disney sing-along party for the 200 people in attendance.

“It’s the fact that they’re comfortable here,” Blake said. “It’s an environment where they come in and express themselves without judgement, without any kind of strange looks.”

The manager said people come to Battle and Brew for the food and drinks, but even more so for the comfort and community bonds. Many customers will arrive on a typical night dressed up in cat ears or full costume. Some employees do the same.

Blake admits for people less keyed into geek culture, the first trip to Battle and Brew can be a surprise.

“For people who have never been here before, they go ‘What did I just walk into?’” Blake said.

Without fail, after a beer and some time, the manager said many people get back into playing a game and “going back to their childhood.”

The restaurant and bar has many regular adult customers, but it’s also family friendly. Battle and Brew is open to all ages before 11 p.m., although children under 16 must have an adult companion. Marketing coordinator Erika Raquel said the establishment aims to welcome everyone from every background.

“We’re all about inclusivity,” Raquel said.

Blake sees Battle and Brew as a haven for geeks and gamers, and he hopes people can form bonds from “sharing the same passion.” As video games and tabletop games like Dungeons and Dragons gain attention in mainstream media, he hopes those bonds will increase.

“It’s always been cool, but people also just now realize ‘Hey, I’m not the only one,’” Blake said.

With strong community bonds at the Sandy Springs location, Battle and Brew plans to expand to The Battery Atlanta shopping mall by October, with a few more hopeful locations down the line.