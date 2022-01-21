Bar(n) opens in Dunwoody

Name: BAR(n)
Owner: David Abes
Description: Bar(n) is a community wine, craft beer and whiskey bar with a modern rustic atmosphere in Dunwoody Village. Bar(n) features an indoor/outdoor bar with a covered awning. The food menu will have small plates and light bites. On weekends, coffee and pastries will be served.
Opened: November 2021
Phone: (770) 338-6992
Address: 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd Dunwoody, GA 30338
Website: thevillagedunwoody.com
