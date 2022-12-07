Azucar Cuban Café takes modern approach to Cuban cuisine

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cuba may be known for its classic cars and vintage feel, but Alvaro Carta Suarez wants his restaurant to be set squarely in the present. Azucar Cuban Café has a menu packed with classic Cuban cuisine, but the walk-up spot, located at 8599 Roswell Road, is decidedly modern.

“What we want to show the people is that Cuba is not (old) all the time,” Carta Suarez said. “I want to show that it can be a modern type, too.”

Carta Suarez and his wife Claudia Marquez started Azucar as a food truck in August 2020. Two years later, they opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Azucar is now a breakfast and lunch spot on weekdays, and the couple taking the food truck to events on the weekends.

Transitioning from food truck to sit-down restaurant was a big leap.

“We risked everything,” Carta Suarez said.

But the journey there felt natural. Carta Suarez was born in Cuba and moved to the Dominican Republic for high school. From there, he chased adventure to the food industry in Florida. On a trip to Atlanta, he met Marquez.

“All I did was ask for a picture with him,” Marquez joked. “Three months later he moved in!”

Marquez is Mexican and had experience with her culture’s cuisine and in the food industry. The pair had the experience and inspiration, it was just a matter of what they needed to do next.

“We started because there weren’t that many options here in the city,” Carta Suarez said. “I can count them with my hand.”

They chose to open a food truck to travel across Georgia, from Carrollton to Dunwoody. It was named Azucar as an ode to Cuban tradition.

“Everything has sugar on it, including the coffee,” Carta Suarez said. “That’s what we say, Cubans have sugar in the blood.”

The food truck worked for a while, but the pair had recently had a child, and the weekend travel got tiring. More than anything, Carta Suarez said it was hard for customers to keep up with the constant relocation.

The pair had always dreamed of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant, but they weren’t expecting the opportunity to come so soon. They took up shop in a defunct Subway, and Marquez completely renovated the place.

Now, Azucar is a modern walkup destination. The airy space is full of rattan and greenery, with a large mural of the pastel buildings in Havana, Cuba, on the wall. The music rings over the speakers, a mix of Cuban classics like Celia Cruz and modern Latin favorites like Bad Bunny.

The restaurant is a clear blend of classically Cuban culture and updates for a modern audience. The feel is reflected in the menu, a combination of Cuban and Cuban-American cuisine, with Mexican flair and newer changes.

“I wanted to do something from Cuba, because we have Miami,” Carta Suarez said. “But the flavors here have a lot of Cuba.”

The coffee menu is a Cuban staple. The espresso is strong and sweet, made from Café Bustelo like most Cuban coffee. Carta Suarez made a few changes, though.

There’s iced café con leche, a cold version of the Cuban espresso with milk that’s a response to the popularity of iced coffees in the United States.

“We have to keep up with a modern audience, we have to update,” Carta Suarez said.

Take the Cuban sandwich: Typically, it consists of sliced pork and ham, melted cheese, pickles and mustard pressed between Cuban bread. Carta Suarez’s version is mostly the same, but he said they use shredded pork that has a lot more flavor.

The changes are subtle, but they reflect the couple’s focus on creating big flavors and high-quality dishes.

Carta Suarez hopes the menu options will expand people’s understanding of Cuban cuisine. Plenty of Hispanic people come by, but they also get a lot of customers who’ve only ever had a Cuban sandwich.

“It’s tough to show them something they’ve never known,” Carta Suarez said. “But when I moved here, I didn’t even know what a biscuit was.”

It’s been a learning curve for the couple and their customers, but Carta Suarez said they’ve had positive reception since opening — even if they do a lot of explaining of the menu.

“I get a lot of questions,” Carta Suarez said.

Customers are often shocked by dishes like ropa vieja, a shredded beef dish cooked in tomatoes that translates in English to “old clothes.”

Once they try the unfamiliar food, though, Carta Suarez said the reception has been positive.

“We’ve already got some special people who call, and we already know what they’ll order,” Carta Suarez said.

The restaurant hasn’t been open for long, but Carta Suarez and Marquez already feel it’s helped add variety to the restaurant landscape in Sandy Springs.

“There’s plenty of taco places, but not many Cuban restaurants,” Carta Suarez said. “I want to change that.”

While the pair has plans to expand into more locations eventually, for now they’re focused on the success of the restaurant and food truck.

“Dreams do come true,” Marquez said. “It’s the American dream for us.”