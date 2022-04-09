Avalon signs leases for new retailers

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — North American Properties has announced five new brands coming to Alpharetta’s Avalon in the coming months.
The list includes Aerie and Offline, Allbirds, Electric Gamebox and Freebird.
“Our team’s ability to create experiences that continually attract top retailers to seek out space at Avalon is unmatched,” said Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at North American Properties. “Avalon is already home to nearly 100 retailers and restaurants, and we look forward to delivering these new concepts to round out our lineup of best-in-class offerings.”
Retail brands Aerie and Offline by Aerie sell women’s apparel with a focus on inclusivity and body positivity.
Allbirds is a sustainable apparel and footwear brand whose products are made with environmentally conscious materials. The Allbirds store and community center is set to open in May, taking over the space which formerly housed Lululemon.
Also joining Avalon is Electric Gamebox, a virtual reality gaming experience where players use their bodies as controllers. Electric Gamebox offers a variety of gaming options for ages 5 and up.
Freebird, a Denver-based footwear brand, prides itself on its handcrafted, well-constructed footwear.
Most recently, Lilly Pulitzer joined Avalon earlier this month with a grand opening celebration. Rowan will host a grand opening April 15. North American Properties said Makers Marker is also set to open later in the spring.
—Sydney Dangremond