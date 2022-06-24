Avalon developer plans new Johns Creek project

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Mark Toro, the mind behind Alpharetta’s iconic Avalon shopping center, announced plans June 22 to create a new mixed-use destination in Johns Creek.

Toro Development Company plans to redevelop a 43-acre site on Johns Creek Parkway at the intersection with McGinnis Ferry Road, currently occupied by two mid-rise office buildings formerly occupied by State Farm.

The company aims for the development to support the city’s vision for its recently passed Town Center project and bring new retail, dining and entertainment to the area.

Toro Development Company plans to develop the office campus into “a vibrant, walkable mixed-use environment” and energize community building with public events and “exceptional” retail and restaurants at the street level and residential units above. Concepts for the development include chef-driven restaurant patios, greenspaces with soft seating and an event plaza for weekly live music and entertainment.

The company will purchase the parcel from New York-based U.S. Realty Advisors, which has been seeking a partner to redevelop the site since State Farm moved out of the area.

“Suburban office campuses are a dying breed,” Toro said. “We will transform this property by introducing a mix of uses that will buzz with energy, excitement and connectivity. Johns Creek deserves a place to call its own, a Third Place where people come together to celebrate first dates, birthdays, marriage proposals and everyday moments that bring invaluable meaning to our lives.”

The development seeks to give Johns Creek residents a “third place” outside of home and the traditional office to gather and feel connected to their community.

In coming months, the company will engage residents to learn about the experiences they want in the area. Toro Development plans to complement Johns Creek’s Town Center Vision, which focuses on five key themes: arts, culture, wellness, sustainability and innovation.

“Our Town Center is generating a lot of interest and excitement,” Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry said. “We are looking forward to reviewing the proposed development plans.”

Mark Toro said the development doesn’t aim to be Avalon 2.0, but a unique destination to complement Johns Creek’s identity.

