Autrey Mill Nature Preserve to host Wedding Expo

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Brides, grooms and family members will take over Autrey Mill Nature Preserve March 26 for a Johns Creek Wedding Expo.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. guests can tour the grounds and meet vendors from the Johns Creek area including a caterer, florist, wedding band and more.
The event is presented by the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau and will showcase local businesses and “all the things that make Autrey Mill special,” as a wedding venue, JCCVB Executive Director Stacey Gross said.
Booths will be set up in the Summerour House, the pole barn and the church for visitors to peruse.
For more information on the Johns Creek Wedding Expo, email Stacey Gross at sgross@johnscreekcvb.com.