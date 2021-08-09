Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza floods Alpharetta with blushing brides

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Taffeta, flowers, dj’s and table settings filled The Hotel at Avalon Sunday for the Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza.

This marks the extravaganza’s first in-person event since January 2020. The twice-yearly expo was virtual, like many events, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, however, coming off the heels of more than a year of isolation, brides and grooms — many who had postponed their weddings for public health reasons — were celebrated.

“It’s nice to see people excited about something,” Atlanta groom-to-be Tyler Schmidt said.

That’s exactly what Alpharetta resident and producer of the Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza Shelly Danz envisioned.

“The idea is, we want the brides and the grooms to feel special,” Danz said. “They’ve been stuck inside and trying to figure out what they want for their weddings, and this is just a good opportunity to meet vendors and get ideas.”

Some couples tag-teamed the event, while other brides and grooms brought along wedding heavy-hitters for support.

Donning nametags that read, “Bride,” “Groom,” “Mother of the Bride,” and “Best Man,” among others, more than 650 patrons sipped champagne, mingled with vendors, tasted cakes and entered raffles.

Among the 80 vendor booths was downtown Alpharetta business IndieHouse modern fragrance bar, manned by owner and founder Carrie Hadley.

For Hadley, Sunday’s event was all about building awareness.

“We want to get people thinking about their fragrance for their wedding day,” Hadley said. “It’s an important piece that often gets overlooked. And there’s so much to do in a wedding, so I totally understand that, but we can take that one little piece and help you feel confident about that.”

Scent is a critical part of memory, Hadley said, so by allowing brides and grooms to create their own fragrances, they’re getting to handcraft how they will remember their special day for years to come.

Like many other vendors in attendance, IndieHouse was not just selling products, but also experiences.

The fragrance-making process at IndieHouse is an event in its own right, Hadley said, but for weddings, it can be made into a larger occasion, for bridal showers or personalized bridesmaid gifts.

Local venues also made their way to Avalon to vie for a chance to host the nuptials.

Johns Creek’s The Standard Club was in attendance to promote their multiple event spaces.

Also hoping for a piece of the action was the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. Although boasting over 60 venues within city limits, the primary goal of the CVB was to draw wedding guests to stay in Alpharetta hotels, President and CEO Janet Rodgers said.

As such, calculating the economic impact of hosting the extravaganza is difficult, Rodgers said. With weddings and expos like Sunday’s, it’s all about the long game, though the visitors to Avalon and the city at large will contribute positively to the local economy.

“It brings in visitors to eat in our restaurants, shop in our retail stores, and enjoy Alpharetta attractions and entertainment venues,” Rodgers said. “Plus, it is a wonderful way to experience the awesomeness of our city and to make the ultimate decision to select Alpharetta as their wedding destination.”