Atlanta Tex-Mex favorite Superica opens Dunwoody location

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Superica, the acclaimed Tex-Mex eatery, has opened its fifth Metro Atlanta location with a brand new 6,000-square-foot restaurant at the Ashford Lane development in Dunwoody.
Located at 1220 Ashford Crossing, Superica will offer the Dunwoody community a menu packed with modern twists on Mexican classics by four-time James Beard nominated chef and restaurateur Ford Fry.
“Each dish is an homage to the Tex-Mex cuisine Ford grew up eating and cooking in Houston,” Ashford Lane officials said. “With carefully selected spices and high-quality ingredients, each dish is bursting with juicy and tender flavors. Fan favorites include street-style tacos, fajitas al carbon, and the traditional taco dinner, which includes three tacos, refried frijoles and Mexican rice.”
The restaurant will offer a weekend brunch service and a “well-rounded” beverage program featuring Superica’s famous house-made margaritas crafted from locally sourced spirits and agaves.
“We like to build restaurants around what the community might need or want and what really speaks to each neighborhood, so Dunwoody, we hear you…no more lengthy drives to your nearest Superica,” Fry said. “We’re bringing the cold margs and Tex-Mex staples I grew up on to you.”
For more information on Superica visit superica.com.